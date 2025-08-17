'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

Kolkata: The two teams started fighting on the playground. The Trinamool leader was accused at that time of brutally beating a teacher outside the field.

Kolkata: The nephew of a Trinamool leader has been arrested for allegedly kicking a referee in the stomach on a football field in Midnapore on Independence Day. This time on 'Khela Hobe' day, another Trinamool leader was accused of beating, punching, and kicking a schoolteacher on the football field. The teacher who was injured has filed a police complaint against the Trinamool leader.

Police Complaint And Student Protests

The accused, Khairul Islam, is a close associate of Trinamool MLA Shawkat Mollah, according to local residents. He serves as the Forest and Land Superintendent for the Bhangar-2 Panchayat Samiti in South 24 Parganas. A complaint has been filed against him at Uttar Kashipur Police Station. Students gathered in front of the police station, demanding justice for the teacher.



According to local sources, the Bhangar-2 Block and Panchayat Samiti organized an interstate football tournament on Saturday in honor of 'Khela Hobe' Day. Canning East MLA Shawkat, BDO Partha Banerjee, and administration officials attended the tournament's inauguration at the Karbala Football Ground.

'Kicked Referee Instead Of Football'

A day earlier, on Independence Day, a similar incident happened in Midnapore. Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition (LOP) in the West Bengal assembly, even brought attention to the incident on his X (previously Twitter) account. In a video he posted, he wrote, "Kicked referee instead of football in a football match."

What Happened on Khela Hobe Diwas?

Hatishala Sarojini High Madrasa School and Bhagwan High School faced off in the tournament's final. A fight broke out on the playground between the two teams. At that moment, a teacher was accused of being severely beaten outside the field by the Trinamool leader. "We were attacked and beaten by some outsiders under the leadership of Khairul Islam, the president of Bhagwanpur High School. He struck my face and head. That person abused and threatened the students too..." Nasiruddin, the victim teacher, stated in the complaint.

According to the police, they are looking into the whole thing. However, neither the local leadership nor the accused Trinamool leader has spoken out about it.