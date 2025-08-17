'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Hartalika Teej 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, more

'Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye': Irfan Pathan on India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup exit

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make it to Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025? Here's what R Ashwin thinks

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top 6 richest comedy stars in India: How much do Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and others earn?

A look at net worth of 6 richest comedy stars in India

Election Commission press conference: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's allegations 'insult to Constitution'

EC presser: Poll body calls Rahul Gandhi's claims 'insult to Constitution'

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station

Kolkata: The two teams started fighting on the playground. The Trinamool leader was accused at that time of brutally beating a teacher outside the field.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 03:24 PM IST

'Khela Hobe' Diwas: TMC leader beats, slaps, and punches teacher on football field; Students protest against 'Dadagiri' at the police station
TMC leader kicking referee in a football match at Midnapore on Independence day

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata: The nephew of a Trinamool leader has been arrested for allegedly kicking a referee in the stomach on a football field in Midnapore on Independence Day. This time on 'Khela Hobe' day, another Trinamool leader was accused of beating, punching, and kicking a schoolteacher on the football field. The teacher who was injured has filed a police complaint against the Trinamool leader.

Police Complaint And Student Protests

The accused, Khairul Islam, is a close associate of Trinamool MLA Shawkat Mollah, according to local residents. He serves as the Forest and Land Superintendent for the Bhangar-2 Panchayat Samiti in South 24 Parganas. A complaint has been filed against him at Uttar Kashipur Police Station. Students gathered in front of the police station, demanding justice for the teacher.

According to local sources, the Bhangar-2 Block and Panchayat Samiti organized an interstate football tournament on Saturday in honor of 'Khela Hobe' Day. Canning East MLA Shawkat, BDO Partha Banerjee, and administration officials attended the tournament's inauguration at the Karbala Football Ground.

'Kicked Referee Instead Of Football'

A day earlier, on Independence Day, a similar incident happened in Midnapore. Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition (LOP) in the West Bengal assembly, even brought attention to the incident on his X (previously Twitter) account. In a video he posted, he wrote, "Kicked referee instead of football in a football match."

What Happened on Khela Hobe Diwas?

Hatishala Sarojini High Madrasa School and Bhagwan High School faced off in the tournament's final. A fight broke out on the playground between the two teams. At that moment, a teacher was accused of being severely beaten outside the field by the Trinamool leader. "We were attacked and beaten by some outsiders under the leadership of Khairul Islam, the president of Bhagwanpur High School. He struck my face and head. That person abused and threatened the students too..." Nasiruddin, the victim teacher, stated in the complaint. 

According to the police, they are looking into the whole thing. However, neither the local leadership nor the accused Trinamool leader has spoken out about it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I weren't the President...'
Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I...'
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE