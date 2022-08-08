Khatu Shyam stampede: Rajasthan CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased

Image: ANI

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased in the tragic Khatu Shyam Ji stampede. A compensation of Rs 20,000 has also been announced for the injured.

Three women were killed in a stampede outside the famous Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar when thousands of people waiting in queues tried to rush in as the doors opened for prayers in the early hours of Monday.

The devotees from Rajasthan and neighbouring states had been waiting at the temple premises in several queues to seek 'darshan' on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar. As the doors opened at around 4.30 am, they began rushing in, police said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and an aid of Rs 20,000 each for those injured in the stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar.

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman with a history of heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.

SHO at Khatu Shyam Ji police station Riya Chaudhary identified the 63-year-old deceased as Shanti Devi. Panic set as she collapsed, the official said.

Shanti Devi's brother Mangat Ram told reporters, "The stampede occurred as soon as the temple was opened for prayers. Somehow, we managed to escape. My sister was old, she got stuck and died. Others from my family sustained injuries."

The family had arrived from Hisar in Haryana.

Shanti Devi's daughter Poonam said some other family members, including girls, too fell in the stampede but they managed to escape.

"We were all standing together in the queue when we felt a sudden push from behind and all of us fell. My mother died," she said with tears in her eyes.

Expressing his anguish, Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest." Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, too, expressed his grief.

"Death of three women due to stampede in Khatu Shyam Ji in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, BJP state president Satish Poonia and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje were among the other leaders who condoled the deaths.

Poonia demanded the state government to release compensation for the kin of those killed and injured.

Raje demanded an investigation into the incident and action against the guilty so that such incidents do not recur.

CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident, the SP said, adding efforts are being made to identify the two other deceased.

