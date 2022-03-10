Khatima seat, Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses to Congress candidate

As the counting of the votes for the Uttarakhand election results 2022 remains underway, the latest developments show that current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the polls from the Khatima constituency in the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is the chief minister of Uttarakhand only from the past six months, has lost from the turf of Khatima, even though the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to win the assembly elections in the state.

The current CM of Uttarakhand has lost the elections to Congress’ candidate from Khatima, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. BJP is currently ahead in the state with a total of 48 seats, out of the total 70.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat also lost the elections from the Lal Kuan constituency by a major margin.

BJP leader Kailash Vijavargiya in Dehradun had said earlier, “We already knew that we'll form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last 6 months.”