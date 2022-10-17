‘Khatam, tata, goodbye’: BJP’s animated video mocking Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, Congress responds

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has been taking repeated digs at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi since he embarked on the five-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, the BJP shared a whimsical animated video to mock Gandhi and his padyatra across the country.

The animation posted by BJP led to a sharp response from the Congress party, in which it talked about the “unfulfilled promises” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the national parties locked horns over the 2-minute-long video posted about Rahul Gandhi and the Congress padyatra.

In the animated video shared by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi is portrayed as the character played by Asrani in the legendary movie Sholay. The video takes several digs at the recent developments in the Congress party, which have given rise to speculations of rebellions.

The animated video of Rahul Gandhi took potshots at the Congress party over party MLAs resigning in Goa, the Congress rebellion in Rajasthan, and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the party after 50 years.

Shared through the official Twitter handle of the BJP, the video is captioned, “Mummy, why doesn't suffering end? It's over, tata..goodbye.” The caption was posted as a dig at Rahul Gandhi and his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Hitting back at BJP over the video mockery of Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “BJP's latest formula to counter the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Frustration + Desperation = Animation. To call the video they have put out pathetic is an understatement!”

Later in the day, the Congress also put out an animation video in which Modi is portrayed as an animation and is seen running around with people raising questions on the gas cylinder and petrol prices, and jobs.

In the video, the song from the movie Dushman 'Vaada Tera Vaada' plays in the background. "Dauda Dauda bhaga bhaga sa," the Congress tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

(With PTI inputs)

