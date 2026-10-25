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Kharge Vs BJP: Nationwide protests on Monday over 'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega' remark

BJP announces nationwide protests on Monday over Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about PM Modi's late father in Patna, demanding an unconditional apology.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

Kharge Vs BJP: Nationwide protests on Monday over 'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega' remark
Kharge Vs BJP: Nationwide protests on Monday over 'Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega' remark (Representative image)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced nationwide protests on Monday against what it described as "insulting, indecent and offensive" remarks made by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. According to a statement from the party, the BJP will stage demonstrations at all its state headquarters across the country on Monday.

The party said the protests are being organised in response to the remarks made by the Congress President in Patna, which it termed highly objectionable and an attack on the dignity of the Prime Minister's family.

BJP leaders said the comments made by the Congress President crossed all limits of political discourse and amounted to a personal attack rather than a critique of governance or policy.

They added that targeting the family members of political leaders, especially those who are no longer alive, reflects a new low in public debate.

The BJP has directed its state units to organise peaceful but firm protests at state party offices.Party workers and leaders are expected to gather in large numbers to express their strong resentment.

BJP spokespersons said the demonstrations would send a clear message that such remarks would not be tolerated.

Senior BJP leaders have also demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress President, saying that political differences should not lead to personal insults.

They said that public life in a democracy must adhere to basic standards of decency and mutual respect.

The Congress, on the other hand, has not issued an immediate clarification on the matter.

The controversy is expected to further intensify the political heat between the two major parties in the coming days.

The nationwide nature of the protests indicates that the party is treating the matter with extreme seriousness.

As the BJP prepares for the Monday demonstrations, attention will remain focused on the scale of the protests and the political responses that may follow from both sides.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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