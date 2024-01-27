Kharge asks Home Minister Amit Shah to take urgent action to ensure rule of law prevails in Manipur

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Kharge asks Home Minister Amit Shah to take urgent action to ensure rule of law prevails in Manipur

In his letter, Kharge urged Shah to take urgent action to ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevails once more in Manipur.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Expressing "grave concern" over the situation in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the "continuing silence and inaction" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an injustice to the people of the northeastern state.

In his letter, Kharge urged Shah to take urgent action to ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevails once more in Manipur.

"I write to you on a matter of very grave concern. It has been almost nine months since Manipur erupted in violence, and the situation has only turned from bad to worse," he claimed.

Kharge detailed recent developments in the state, noting that on January 24 a meeting was convened of ministers/MPs/MLAs in the historical Kangla Fort in Imphal that is heavily guarded by central and state security forces.

Many members present in the meeting were compelled and coerced to attend this meeting by an armed group, he claimed.

"Not only that, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLA from Wangkhem, Keisham Meghachandra was brutally assaulted and tortured during this meeting," Kharge said.

This shocking incident has happened despite the heavy presence of central and security forces, and intelligence personnel, he said.

Kharge said till date, there has been no action from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the home ministry on this very disturbing subversion of democratic processes by a non-state actor.

"It is shameful that the prime minister's eloquent silence when it comes to Manipur seems to be the prevailing strategy from all important stakeholders in both the state and the Centre," he alleged.

Kharge pointed out that he himself had visited Manipur on January 14 for the inaugural rally of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"My experience was similar to what Rahul Gandhi noted in his previous visit to Manipur on 29th and 30th June, 2023 and recently again during the yatra that the Manipuri society remains bitterly divided and no concrete steps have been taken towards peace, relief and justice for those still suffering from the aftermath of the violence in the state since May 3 2023," he said.

All these events point to a "complete collapse" of the administration in Manipur, the Congress chief argued.

"The continuing silence and inaction of the prime minister is an injustice to the people of Manipur," he said.

Governments come and go, but it is the responsibility of constitutional functionaries to ensure that democratic structures, institutions and processes are protected and preserved, Kharge said in his letter to Shah.

"Our nation has just celebrated the 75th Republic Day. Manipur is an integral part of our Republic and I urge you to take urgent action to ensure that democracy and the rule of law prevails once more in a very important and valued part of our wonderfully diverse country," he said.

The violence, which claimed over 180 lives, erupted on May 3 last year after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE