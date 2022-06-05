Madhya Pradesh engineer arrested for threatening to blow up school bus in United States

Khandwa: The police said they are investigating why the threat message was sent. (Representational)

Bhopal: An engineer in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested by the police for issuing a threat on social media that he would blow up a school in the United States. The accused lives in Khandwa's Mahadevi Nagar. The crime branch had issued an alert to the Khandwa police over the matter.

Chief Superintendent of police Poonamchand Yadav said the youth had sent a threatening message to an international group on social media.

"An engineer youth living in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh threatened to blow up a school in America. The crime branch of Bhopal had sent an alert to the Khandwa police two days ago. The police have arrested an engineer youth. The accused had sent threatening messages to an international group on a social media platform," Yadav said.

The police said they are investigating why the threat message was sent.

With inputs from ANI