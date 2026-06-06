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Khan Sir won't surrender, set to file anticipatory bail plea in coaching centre firing case

Khan's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, said that his client had been named in the case as part of a conspiracy hatched by the director of a rival coaching institute. The firing incident took place on the night of Tuesday (June 2).

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST

Khan Sir won't surrender, set to file anticipatory bail plea in coaching centre firing case
Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir (Photo: ANI).
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Educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, is set to approach a court in Patna to seek anticipatory bail in a case linked to a firing incident outside his coaching centre in the Bihar capital. Khan's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, said in a statement that his client had been named in the case as part of a conspiracy hatched by the director of a rival coaching institute. The firing incident took place on the night of Tuesday (June 2).

The developments come after a group of 15–20 people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies institute in Patna on Tuesday. Two days later, the police detained two security guards employed by Khan's coaching centre for allegedly firing shots during the vandalism incident. The police action came after a video purportedly showing the guards firing shots went viral on social media. According to a report by India Today, the arrested guards told the police during questioning that they had been instructed by Khan to open fire. Khan's lawyer reportedly said that the guards had opened fire in the air for safety and that no one was injured due to it. "This is an attempt to frame him (Khan) and defame him. We will file an anticipatory bail plea," Mavvar said, as per India Today. On Thursday, members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference, accusing Khan of orchestrating the incident himself.

Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, is a highly-popular educator and YouTuber based out of Patna. He runs a coaching institute called Khan Global Studies in the Bihar capital that prepares students for a number of competitive exams such as the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE). Khan completed his schooling in Bhatpar Rani, and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Allahabad in UP.

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