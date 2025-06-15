Faisal Khan, aka Khan Sir, is a popular educator and YouTuber from Patna, Bihar. He is popular for his unique way of teaching and providing quality education to millions of students across the country, particularly those who are gearing up for competitive exams.

In the latest podcast with journalist Smita Prakash, Khan Sir went candid on his views on the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan. Calling the ceasefire a "wrong decision", Khan sir said, "Nahi hona chahiye tha (It shouldn't have happened)".

Elaborating his remarks, the educator underlined that "war is the ultimate solution for peace". "Agar yuddh itna hi kharab tha toh bansuri bajane wale Krishna-Kanhaiya kabhi Mahabharat hone nahi dete. Aap dekhiye, har bhagwan shaanti ke prateek hain par sabke paas hathiyar hai (If war was so vicious, Lord Krishna-Kanhaiya won't have ever let the Mahabharata happen. If you observe closely, every god is a symbol of peace, yet they are carrying their weapons)".

Recently, Khan Sir garnered spotlight after revealing his marriage in a live classroom session. He announced that he got married during India-Pakistan conflict in May and thus, decided to keep it an intimate affair. "Meri shaadi ki tareekh tay ho gayi thi. Isi dauraan Pakistan aur Bharat ke beech yudh shuru ho gaya, jis kaaran saade tareeke se shaadi ki gayi. Mere chhote bhaiyon ne maa se keh kar meri shaadi kara di aur maa ki baat taali nahi ja sakti thi (The date of my marriage was already decided. But during that time, escalations between India and Pakistan erupted due to which we decided to keep the cermony simple and brief. My younger brothers got me married after having a word with my mother. I couldn't disobey my mother's orders)", Khan Sir stated in the video.

The escalations between India and Pakistan was triggered in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor -- launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which had claimed 26 innocent lives. The three-day-long escalation between the two neighbours came to a halt with casesfire on May 10.