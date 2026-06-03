Khan Sir coaching institute attacked: Rival director among 3 arrested, exposes Bihar's coaching wars

A coaching institute, in Patna, of ‘Khan Sir’, was reportedly vandalised and the perpetrators even pelted stones. A group of 15 to 20 people were allegedly behind the incident, officials said Wednesday. The incident has put a spotlight on the business of coaching centres in Patna.

A coaching institute, in Patna, of prominent educator Faisal Khan, popularly called ‘Khan Sir’, was reportedly vandalised and the perpetrators even pelted stones. A group of 15 to 20 people were allegedly behind the incident, officials said Wednesday. Police also said that they have arrested three people, including the director of a rival coaching center in this case.

All three accused, identified as Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu coaching institute; Prince Gaurav; and Abhishek, were produced before a court on Wednesday and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Initially, Khan claimed a firing incident at the institution and pinned hope for further investigation, but police did not confirm it as it said that any such confirmation could not be made based on the CCTV footage.

The incident, that happened at Khan Global Coaching Institute in Kadamkuan area on Tuesday late night, left a security guard severally injured and led to protests by students, said officials.

Students protest in Patna after firing at Khan Sir's coaching centre (ANI)

“We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan police station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation was launched,” a statement issued by the City SP office said.

Bihar’s coaching ecosystem

Some sources point out that the firing may have been due to a current battle for dominance between Khan Sir's coaching centre and his rival’s. He even claimed rival coaching centres to be behind the attack and suggested that his centre’s low-fee, leading to its popularity, could be the reason behind the attack.

Musallahpur Haat, where Khan Sir’s institute is located, is one of Patna's largest education and coaching hub, and a hotspot of competition for many institutes which eye growing number of students who come here regularly.

Patna is one of the coaching hubs in Eastern India where local as well as students from various states migrate for to prepare for competitive exams. Due to this fact, the coaching sector is a big generator of employment and cash flow in the economy and a reason for so many coaching centres mushrooming here.

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With money from parents or guardians, along with owners of coaching, teaching, and non-teaching faculties per month, hostel and restaurant owners, advertisers, publishers of the study materials, bag-makers, and transporters, everybody is within its domain, according to Research Gate.

However, the government in an attempt to bring this unorganized sector within its ambit, brought the Bihar State Government has brought Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Act 2011, covering aspects like number of students enrolled, subjects being taught, faculty members engaged, and the available infrastructure, the research said.

The attack has drawn attention to the high-stakes competition that characterises Patna's coaching industry, where institutes compete intensely for student enrolment, faculty talent and market visibility. Police are investigating whether such rivalry played a role in the incident.