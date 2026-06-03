Khan Sir Coaching Institute Attack: CCTV captures stone-pelting, property damage, watch video

The video, posted on X, showed men throwing stones at the institute and damaging property outside while students and staff rushed to safety.

CCTV footage of the vandalism and stone-pelting outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute in Patna emerged Wednesday. It showed a group allegedly attacking the premises, causing panic in the area.

The video, posted on X, showed men throwing stones at the institute and damaging property outside while students and staff rushed to safety.

The incident occurred at Khan Global Coaching Institute under Kadamkuan police station limits on Tuesday night. During the attack, a security guard posted at the institute was injured, Police said.

CCTV captures stone-pelting

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: CCTV visuals of vandalism and stone pelting that took place outside Khan Sir Coaching Institute on Tuesday night. A guard of the institute was injured in the incident.#KhanSir #PatnaNews



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/mDizPQl3Rs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

FIR resgistered

An FIR has been filed in the case. Police said the initial probe and CCTV review suggest 15 to 20 people linked to another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the attack.

The incident caused tension in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area. Security around the institute was increased after the attack, with police deployed overnight.

Khan sir's reaction

Khan Sir, claimed after the incident that some “anti-social elements” attacked the coaching centre, beat up the guard, and even fired shots. He linked the attack to the recently announced Bihar Police Recruitment exam results.

“Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how someone can teach students at such a low cost and still deliver thousands of results each year," Khan Sir told reporters.

Investigation underway

Police said the investigation is ongoing and raids are being carried out to catch those involved in the violence. According to officials, 10 to 12 individuals have been identified so far in connection with the case.

A statement issued by the City SP officer Diksha said, “The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching centre located across the street. Everything is currently being verified, formal complaints are being recorded, and further proceedings are underway."

“All video footage is being thoroughly scrutinised, and everything is being verified," the officer added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, a large crowd of students gathered outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute, demanding action against those responsible for the attack.

Visuals from the area showed heavy police deployment as students raised slogans seeking justice and security.