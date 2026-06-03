Khan Sir Coaching Attack: Students stage protest after firing incident outside coaching institute in Patna; Security tightened

Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured.

The coaching centre operated by popular educator Khan Sir stayed shut on Wednesday after an attack and vandalism at its Musallahpur Haat premises in Patna late Tuesday night. However, a massive crowd of students gathered outside coaching institute this morning, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured.

Students seek justice

"We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student told ANI outside the institute.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | A massive gathering of students outside the coaching institute of Educator Khan Sir near Musallahpur Haat after a firing incident took place last night outside the institute. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/w8loVNbcEt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

How Khan Sir responded to the attack?

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Khan Sir alleged a conspiracy and claimed rivalry among coaching centres behind the attack.

Khan Sir said, "It's jealousy. It's a nexus. Why so few children? If so many children are getting results at such a low cost, then somewhere or the other, the businessmen who are entering in the guise of teachers, otherwise, what were we doing? Thousands of children were getting results. We were explaining to them and telling the rest of the children what the process is. If they get a job first, then they get the document verification."

He said the incident took place while classes were underway inside the institute. "We were tired of it all day. Look, so much happened at that time. We were inside the chamber. The teachers were taking the class. The guard was asked. He said, sir, I don't understand anything. So much was beaten and broken. I don't understand."

He demanded strict action from authorities and alleged the victim was brutally assaulted. "We will tell the police to take strict action. And we will show you how he was killed. Look at this. It is covered in blood. If you see, it is completely covered in blood."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Following the firing incident outside his institute last night, Educator Khan Sir says, "We are satisfied with the police action, so far. 50-60 police personnel were present here all night for our security. I thank the Administration for providing security… pic.twitter.com/z4jSZV2PSP — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

Calling the act "shameless," he added, "He is doing it shamelessly. What will people think? And this is such a low act. If you have any jealousy or if a person is doing something wrong, then do all these things. Education is important to everyone. Everyone should have the right to it. The poorest child should study. So we promote this only."

He further alleged threats were issued during the incident. "It was 10 o'clock, and our online batches were in progress. Our security guard was beaten so severely that his head was split open. They threatened to blow up the coaching institute within two days. We educate students; we deliver results."

Rivalry angle being examined

Calling it a "childish act," he said the attackers were linked to rival coaching centres. "This is a childish act. The guard has clearly stated that the perpetrators belong to rival coaching centres. Businessmen often infiltrate this field disguised as teachers. We have requested the police to take the strictest possible action. The police will make arrests very soon. The faces of all the individuals involved have been clearly identified."

Patna SP Diksha Kumari said initial information suggests a dispute over posters may have led to the incident.

Speaking to ANI, SP City Diksha said, "The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching centre located across the street. Everything is currently being verified; formal complaints are being recorded, and further proceedings are underway... All video footage is being thoroughly scrutinised, and everything is being verified... We have received reports that one person was injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital... The CCTV footage is being analysed; so far, 10 to 12 individuals have been identified..."

Investigation underway

Khan sir said an FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police. "We have filed a named FIR. The FIR has been filed. The police investigation is going on. All the footage has been given. There are 20 CCTV cameras installed all over the place."

After the incident, senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, reached the spot. Police said around 10 to 12 people allegedly entered the complex at about 10:55 pm, beat staff members, damaged office property, and tore banners and posters put up at the institute.

Meanwhile, Khan Sir announced the institute will remain temporarily closed. The coaching centre is likely to stay shut for several days as the investigation continues, according to sources.