Khan Sir aka Faisal Khan surrenders at Patna civil court in June 2 coaching centre firing case

Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, surrendered at Patna civil court after the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his Khan Global Studies Institute.

Faisal Khan, widely known as ‘Khan Sir’, surrendered on Saturday at the Patna civil court following the June 2 incident involving firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute. The surrender comes amid growing public and legal attention over the events that unfolded earlier this week.

Background of the incident

Earlier this week, a group of people allegedly attacked the Khan Global Studies Institute, throwing stones and causing significant damage to the premises. Reports suggest that the confrontation escalated tensions outside the coaching centre, attracting media coverage and prompting legal action.

Authorities filed a case in connection with the vandalism and alleged firing, leading to investigations into the events surrounding the incident. Faisal Khan, known for his educational coaching and online teaching presence, was named in the FIR, prompting legal proceedings.

Surrender at Patna Court

On Saturday, Faisal Khan voluntarily appeared at the Patna civil court to comply with the legal process. His surrender is seen as a move to cooperate with authorities and avoid potential escalation of the matter. Lawyers associated with Khan Sir confirmed that he appeared before the court and will cooperate fully with ongoing investigations.

The surrender has been widely covered in local and national media, highlighting the public interest in the incident given Khan Sir’s prominence as an educator with a large following on digital platforms.

Legal proceedings and next steps

Following his surrender, the court is expected to initiate the next steps in the investigation, including verification of evidence, recording of statements, and possible bail considerations. Law enforcement authorities have assured that the matter will be handled according to due process, ensuring justice for all parties involved.

The incident has raised concerns about security around coaching centres and the need for measures to prevent such attacks in the future. It has also sparked discussions about the responsibilities of public figures in maintaining safety at their institutions.

Public reaction

Faisal Khan enjoys a large fan following across India, and his surrender has triggered mixed reactions online. While some supporters expressed relief that he voluntarily approached the authorities, others have called for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability for the alleged vandalism.

As the case progresses, attention will remain on how the legal process unfolds and the measures taken to maintain safety and order around educational institutions in Patna.