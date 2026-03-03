FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Algorithm of Death: How Claude's Intelligence Guided Israeli Missiles

Gold, silver prices today, March 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Chandra Grahan 2026: When and where to see Lunar Eclipse today in India? Check city-wise timings

Khamenei Killing Protests: 14 injured, including 6 security personnel, in Srinagar clashes; advisory issued

Who was Savitha Shan? Indian descent student in Texas killed in mass shooting; shooter wore Iranian flag, 'Property of Allah' shirt

Is India preparing for another 'war' with Pakistan? Pak President Asif Ali Zardari makes big claims

US-Israel-Iran tensions: Iran vows to attack ships in Strait of Hormuz, threatens global oil supplies

US issues advisory for American citizens to leave 12 countries in Middle East, including UAE, Qatar amid Iran missile attack: 'Depart Now'

US-Israel-Iran tensions: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch

Dubai Airports start limited operations amid US-Israel-Iran war, know status of other airlines across Middle East

INDIA

Khamenei Killing Protests: 14 injured, including 6 security personnel, in Srinagar clashes; advisory issued

In a fresh clash that broke out in Kashmir on Monday, at least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured as protests continued over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli attack, PTI reported. In response, the authorities have imposed strict restrictions on movement, reduced mobile internet speeds, and shut schools and colleges for the next two days. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

In a fresh clash that broke out in Kashmir on Monday, at least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured as protests continued over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli attack, PTI reported. In response, the authorities have imposed strict restrictions on movement, reduced mobile internet speeds, and shut schools and colleges for the next two days. 

A large group of protesters marched toward Lal Chowk, the city’s main square. The violence started when the government, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, restricted protests in Srinagar. Police blocked roads and set up barricades at Lal Chowk, preventing people from gathering. This led to tensions rising and clashes breaking out. Some protesters began throwing stones, with Police responding by using tear gas shells and batons to disperse the crowd. 

Authorities in Baramulla ordered a diversion of traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of National Highway-44 as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing security situation, as public gatherings at several locations are expected amid protests. The decision was taken to prevent traffic congestion and ensure the maintenance of public order.  

Due to the current situation, a traffic diversion plan is in place until further notice. Vehicles from Baramulla to Srinagar should take the route:  1. Baramulla-based Vehicles towards Srinagar: Baramulla – Sangrama – Putkhah – Choora – Hygam – Rengi – Hamrey – Sumbal – Shalteng – Srinagar. 2. Srinagar-based Vehicles towards Baramulla: Srinagar – Shalteng – Sumbal – Hamrey – Rengi – Baramulla.3. Srinagar-based Vehicles towards Tangmarg/Gulmarg: Srinagar – Shalteng – Narbal – Magam – Kunzer – Tangmarg – Gulmarg. 

According to the advisory, adequate deployment of traffic personnel has been made at all critical junctions and diversion points to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. For smooth coordination, In-charge Traffic Officers have been directed to liaise with SDPO Pattan. For any urgent assistance related to the diversion plan, contact +91 95967 67706. The general public is advised to strictly follow the diversion plan and cooperate with the police authorities.

