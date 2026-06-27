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Khalistani Terror Threat: High alert in Delhi, Uttarakhand; Temples, railway stations among key targets

The conflict began on June 16 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, after a group of Nihang Sikh pilgrims allegedly attacked locals with swords.

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Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Khalistani Terror Threat: High alert in Delhi, Uttarakhand; Temples, railway stations among key targets
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Intelligence agencies have issued a security alert for Delhi and Uttarakhand following an alleged threat indicating that Khalistani terrorists could target key locations in the coming days, sources in the intelligence establishment said.

According to intelligence sources, the alert warns of possible attacks on temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Government establishments, railway stations and police installations have also been mentioned as potential targets.

Sources said the threat was conveyed through an email that reportedly contains references to several temples, government offices and political leaders as possible targets.

Following the alert, the Uttarakhand Police, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police have been placed on heightened vigil. Security arrangements at sensitive locations are being reviewed and intensified as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police has also launched an investigation into the email to ascertain its authenticity and trace its origin, sources added.

A similar alert was issued by the Intelligence agencies in January, around January 26, warning of a possible attempt by proscribed Khalistani outfits and Bangladesh-based terror organisations to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country on Republic Day.

Again in February, an intelligence alert was issued in the national capital following inputs warning of a possible terror threat near the Red Fort, with sources stating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area.According to intelligence sources, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remained on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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