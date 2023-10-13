Headlines

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

Recent posters put up by Khalistani groups in Canada that feature the EAM S Jaishankar's image alongside that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call for their assassination.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Expressing deep concerns over recent statements of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun openly endorsing Hamas and issuing threats against Indian Consulates in G7 nations, including Canada, the Hindu community here has "implored" the Trudeau government to take immediate action against the Khalistani leader.

In an urgent email on Thursday addressed to Canada's Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc, the Hindu Forum of Canada (HFC) has called for immediate action against Pannun.

About Gurpatwant Singh Pannun:
In a worrying development, Pannun, known for his involvement in Khalistani activities, has openly threatened to shut down Indian Consulates in G7 nations, which includes Canada. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun one of the main figures in the Khalistan movement, which calls for the creation of a religiously-based separate state in India from the Punjab and several of its surrounding regions. 

Pannun was born and brought up in Khankot village on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab. India has declared him a terrorist on the grounds of sedition and secessionism. 

"On October 21st, from G7 Nations, from Canada to Australia, Sikhs for Justice is going to shut down terror houses of India in Vancouver, Washington DC, London, Frankfurt, and Milan. The People of Palestine shut down the Indian terror house in Ramallah and remove Renu Yadav," Pannun said.

"Such statements must not be tolerated. We implore the government of Canada to take immediate action, as we are deeply concerned about the safety of our community. This kind of hateful video and speech is exacerbating hatred and violence," the HFC said.

Hindu Forum Canada has consistently stood in solidarity with Israel in condemning the actions of Hamas terrorists responsible for the loss of innocent lives. Their stance aligns with the global condemnation of terrorist attacks, as echoed by Canadian political leaders at all levels of government, including the Prime Minister of Canada, it said.

The Hindu Forum of Canada, in their appeal to Minister LeBlanc, has requested that if Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is not a Canadian citizen, his entry to Canada be barred. If he is indeed a Canadian citizen, they have urged that he be thoroughly investigated and, if necessary, charged in connection with hate crimes, given the nature of his statements and threats.

In response to recent posters put up by Khalistani groups in Canada that feature the EAM S Jaishankar's image alongside that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call for their assassination, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has upgraded the security of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Z category, according to people familiar with the situation.

Outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, where Hardeep Singh Nijjar was allegedly killed by unidentified men on June 18, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani organization, posted these flyers on Tuesday, announcing a "referendum" on whether a separate State should be created out of India.

(with inputs from ANI)

