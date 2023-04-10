Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested: What next for Waris Punjab De chief?

Amritpal Singh with close aide Papalpreet Singh (File photo)

The walls of the authorities seem to be closing in for Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, as his close aide and mentor Papalpreet Singh has finally been arrested by the Punjab Police Police and intelligence agencies in a joint operation.

Papalpreet Singh, who is one of the closest aides of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by intelligence agencies and Punjab police from Hoshiarpur and is currently in the custody of Amritsar Rural Police. He was also wanted in the Ajnala police station violence, after which the manhunt against him began.

Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were on the run together after the crackdown against Waris Punjab De and Khalistani supporters in Punjab began on March 18. It was reported that the two hid out in multiple locations together, including a gurdwara in Punjab and a woman’s house in Haryana.

Papalpreet is considered to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI. The radical preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacks on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

What next for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh?

Now that Papalpreet Singh has been nabbed by the authorities, it is expected that he will be rigorously questioned by the Punjab police and intelligence agencies. The clues revealed by him during questioning will narrow down the search for Amritpal Singh.

Since Papalpreet and Amritpal were seen fleeing the state together, it is expected that Amritpal Singh is also in back in Punjab after escaping to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, according to intelligence agencies.

It seems like the manhunt against Amritpal Singh might be over soon, with reports mentioning that there is a probability that he will be surrendering to the Akal Takht in the near future.

READ | Who is Papalpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh's mentor who calls himself a journalist?