Khalistani flag controversy: Know why Himachal Pradesh remains on alert, interstate borders sealed

Sparking a massive controversy in the mountain state, several Khalistani flags were found tied to the boundary wall and gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on May 8, alerting authorities of any potential threats.

The incident involving the flags of separatist group Khalistan appears to be carried out by some terrorists from Punjab, according to the Kangra Police. The authorities in Himachal Pradesh have been alerted after this incident and security has been beefed up.

Further, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has termed the incident as “cowardly”, saying that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the incident.

CM Thakur said, “Condemn the cowardly act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex. Only the Winter Session is held in this Assembly, so there's a need for more security arrangements here. The incident will be probed, and strict action will be taken.”

The chief minister further said, “Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it. This incident will be investigated immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night.”

After the incident, the Himachal Pradesh police sprung into action and commenced the search for the perpetrators of the act. The authorities also resorted to sealing the interstate borders to make sure that the security threat to the state doesn’t escalate.

In the recent development in the case, the leader of a banned organization called Sikhs for Justice has been named as the main accused in the incident. As per media reports, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been charged under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Sikhs for Justice organization was banned by the Centre in 2019 for indulging in anti-India activities. The Himachal Pradesh authorities have remained on alert after the Sikhs for Justice had called to hold a “Khalistan” referendum on June 6.

According to sources, this incident took place to express the discontent of the organization after the Himachal Pradesh government decided to ban vehicles carrying Bhindranwale and Khalistani flags.

