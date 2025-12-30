Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'

PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015 in Dhaka.

While sharing photos of the meeting, PM Modi on X wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.