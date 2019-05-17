Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

SAD's Bibi Jagir Kaur, Jasbir Singh Gill of the Congress and Manjinder Singh Sidhu of the AAP will be up against each other in the forthcoming election in Khadoor Sahib.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency: Election in Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. SAD's Bibi Jagir Kaur, Jasbir Singh Gill of the Congress and Manjinder Singh Sidhu of the AAP will be up against each other in the forthcoming election.

Khadoor Sahib constituency comprises of nine assembly segments which include Jandiala (SC), Tarn Taran Khemkaran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib, Baba Bakala (SC), Kapurthala, Sultanpur and Lodhi Zira.

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Bibi Jagir Kaur

Congress: Jasbir Singh Gill

AAP: Manjinder Singh Sidhu

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009

2014

Winning candidate: Ranjit Singh Brahmpura (SAD)

Losing candidate: Harminder Singh Gill (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Dr Rattan Singh (SAD)

Losing candidate: Rana Gurjeet Singh (Congress)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.