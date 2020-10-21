Khadi and Village Industries Commission launches India's first-ever Khadi fabric footwear

If you are a big-time Khadi fan, this news will surely make you smile. Have you ever thought that you could match your Khadi attire with the fabric of your footwear? What seemed difficult in the past will now become a reality. In recent developments, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has launched India's first-ever Khadi fabric footwear on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch event of the footwear via video conferencing, Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said each pair of shoes and sandals is priced between Rs 1,100 to Rs 3,300. Initially, 15 designs for female footwear and 10 designs for male footwear have been introduced.

The specialty of these footwears is that they will bear popular paintings from across India including the famous Madhubani painting. This experiment has been done to promote the various art forms in the country along with the Khadi fabric.

The footwear will be sold on the Khadi and Village Industries Commission portal.

Highlighting the potential of the country's footwear sector for employment generation and exports, Gadkari said: 'I believe that after China and the US, India is the third-largest footwear manufacturer globally. It is a Rs 1.45 lakh crore industry with a domestic market of Rs 85,000 crore and exports of Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000 crore'.

The minister said he will request actor-turned-politician Hema Malini to endorse the Khadi footwear on a pro bono basis and become its brand ambassador.

Let's not forget that for Mahatma Gandhi Khadi was not just a homespun cloth but a revolutionary idea. Khadi, for him, was symbolic of Indian self-respect and self-reliance. Contemporary writer Peter Gonsalves argues in his book Clothing for Liberation that Khadi was used by Gandhiji less as a garment but more as a message to both Indians and the British. According to Gonsalves, against the British, khadi was used as a symbol of homogeneity, absence of status, simplicity, and nakedness or uniform clothing.