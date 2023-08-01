Headlines

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

Govt tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition 'politically motivated'

Lok Sabha likely to discuss no-confidence motion next week; reply expected from PM Modi on August 10

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

Govt tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition 'politically motivated'

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

India

India

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Anita Sheoran has submitted her candidature in the race to succeed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

Anita Sheoran, one of the key witnesses in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case has joined the race to succeed the BJP MP as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. Anita, who filed her candidature on Monday is the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist. 

If Anita wins, she will be the first woman to head an ancient Indian sport whose roots can be traced to all-male akhadas. Anita is the only woman in the 50-member voter and candidates list to contest the election. 

She is likely to contest against two from Brij Bhushan's panel including, Olympian Jai Prakash, the president of the Delhi Wrestling Association, and Sanjay Singh Bhola of Uttar Pradesh. 

Delhi court is hearing the sexual assault case against WFI former Brij Bhushan. The court granted him bail about a week ago. On Monday, the Brij Bhushan camp had a meeting in the capital and claimed that they have the support of at least 20 out of the 25 state units.

Brij Bhushan, the former WFI chief, faces serious allegations of sexual harassment made by six women wrestlers. The nominations were filed before the former J&K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar, the Returning Office appointed for the elections. 

