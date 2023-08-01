Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Anita Sheoran has submitted her candidature in the race to succeed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Anita Sheoran, one of the key witnesses in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case has joined the race to succeed the BJP MP as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. Anita, who filed her candidature on Monday is the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

If Anita wins, she will be the first woman to head an ancient Indian sport whose roots can be traced to all-male akhadas. Anita is the only woman in the 50-member voter and candidates list to contest the election.

She is likely to contest against two from Brij Bhushan's panel including, Olympian Jai Prakash, the president of the Delhi Wrestling Association, and Sanjay Singh Bhola of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi court is hearing the sexual assault case against WFI former Brij Bhushan. The court granted him bail about a week ago. On Monday, the Brij Bhushan camp had a meeting in the capital and claimed that they have the support of at least 20 out of the 25 state units.

Brij Bhushan, the former WFI chief, faces serious allegations of sexual harassment made by six women wrestlers. The nominations were filed before the former J&K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar, the Returning Office appointed for the elections.

