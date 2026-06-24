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Ketan Agrawal murder case: How fiancee and her lover made several failed attempts before the killing

On June 18, Ketan was killed at the Lohagad Fort near Pune. His fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested by the police. It has now emerged that the two accused had made several failed attempts to kill Ketan before the actual murder.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 08:00 PM IST

Ketan Agrawal murder case: How fiancee and her lover made several failed attempts before the killing
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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Many chilling details have surfaced in the murder case of Ketan Agrawal, who was allegedly pushed to death by his fiancee and her lover. On June 18, Ketan was killed at the Lohagad Fort near Pune. His fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested by the police in the case. It has now emerged that the two accused had made several failed attempts to kill Ketan before the actual murder.

Plan A
Reports suggest that Siya and Ketan had visited the Lohagad Fort on May 31 also. However, she could not carry out the murder plan that day.

Plan B
As per reports, Siya wanted to take Ketan to the Lohagad Fort on June 4 as well. But they could not go that day as Ketan's family refused.

Plan C
Just days before Ketan's killing, he and Siya had gone to the Lohagad Fort. At the time, she attempted to push Ketan from the fort towards the ravine. However, Ketan managed to grab hold of a tree. Siya then pretended that she had pushed Ketan to save him from a snake, an explanation that Ketan believed.

Plan D
It was Siya's birthday on June 19. The day before, she convinced Ketan to visit the Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a pre-birthday celebration. While Ketan was taking a selfie with his mobile phone at the fort, Siya pushed him into the gorge. She then called the police, claiming that Ketan had slipped and fallen to his death. Police said that Chetan also arrived at the fort during this time.

The sensational case was earlier registered as an accidental death, but police investigation revealed a deeper conspiracy. Police have since booked Siya and Chetan on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.

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