Ketan Aggarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's parents deny romantic link with co-accused Chetan, says 'friends, not in relationship'

Siya Goyal's parents denied reports that she was romantically involved with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketan Agarwal death case.

As the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal gathers pace, the parents of key accused Siya Goyal have denied reports suggesting their daughter was in a romantic relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Speaking to NewsDotz, Siya's parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, insisted that Chetan was only a friend and rejected speculation about an affair.

'They were just friends,' says Siya's mother

Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, said she never noticed any change in her daughter's relationship with her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, after their engagement in February.

"After her engagement with Ketan, I never saw her avoiding him, refusing to talk to him or cancelling plans with him. If she had been in a relationship with Chetan, there would have been signs. I never noticed anything like that over the last four months," she said.

Addressing photographs of Siya and Chetan circulating on social media, Pooja said they were taken at a mutual friend's wedding. "They were not in a relationship. They had simply attended a friend's wedding together. Ketan also knew that Chetan was her friend," she added.

Parents say they cooperated fully with police

Siya's father, Pravin Goyal, said both he and his wife were questioned extensively by investigators. "The police questioned us for nearly 12 hours. We answered every question and cooperated fully with the investigation," he said.

Family rejects claims about Siya's lifestyle

Pooja Goyal also dismissed reports alleging that Siya frequently drank alcohol and attended late-night parties.

She described such claims as baseless rumours. "Even the police told us she never asked for beer while in custody. Those reports are completely false and were spread by the media," she said.

Siya ran a small home-based cake business

Pooja acknowledged that Siya had not completed Class 12 and said her daughter was never interested in academics. "She didn't like studying, and Ketan's family was informed that she had not passed Class 12. Instead, she started a cake business from home," she said.

Pravin Goyal added that it was a small home-based venture. "She used to bake cakes at home and receive orders from friends and relatives over the phone. It kept her busy," he said.

'If she's guilty, she should be punished'

Despite defending their daughter's character, Siya's parents said they wanted a fair and speedy investigation. Pravin Goyal said he would have taken action himself had he known of any romantic relationship between Siya and Chetan.

Pooja added that Siya had never told her she did not love Ketan or that she was involved with someone else. "If my daughter is guilty, then the case should be fast-tracked and she should be hanged," Pooja said.

What the FIR alleges

According to the FIR lodged by Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort. The complaint states that Ketan left home on the morning of June 18, picked up Siya from Kiwale Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Highway, and the two travelled to Lohagad Fort.

At around 10:45 a.m., Siya reportedly called Ketan's mother and claimed that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge. Local residents and police personnel rescued Ketan and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family suspects foul play

Three days later, on June 21, Ketan's family, accompanied by his friends Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, visited the spot where he had fallen.

After inspecting the location, they concluded that an accidental slip from the cliff was highly unlikely, prompting them to suspect foul play and file the FIR against Siya and Chetan. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the allegations remain subject to the outcome of the police probe and judicial proceedings.