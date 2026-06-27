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Ketan Agarwal murder: What drives young minds to commit extreme crimes? Expert explains

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has reignited a debate about the changing dynamics and complexities of modern relationships. Amid a series of incidents involving young couples, it has also raised unsettling questions about the psychological and social factors that can drive young people to take steps

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder: What drives young minds to commit extreme crimes? Expert explains
Ketan Agarwal murder: What drives young minds to commit extreme crimes? (AI generated)
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As Ketan Agarwal murder investigation continues, fresh details are gradually shedding light on the sequence of events and unfolding the true picture of the crime. While Siya Goel and Chetan Chaudhary have revealed key details about the case, it raises a deeper question facing society: What drives a young mind to take such an extreme step? 

Ketan Agarwal's death occurred after he was allegedly pushed from Pune's Lohagarh Fort on June 18, allegedly by his fiancé. While Ketan's family has demanded death penalty for the culprits, Siya's family has also made similar demands.  

The psychology behind extreme violence 

The Lohagarh Fort murder case is the latest among a series of incidents wherein women have killed their husbands shortly after or just before their wedding. This raises a troubling question: What pushes young people towards such extreme steps?  

Talking to DNA, Vidhi Sethi, Counselling Psychologist, pointed to a range of factors that can drive people to commit such crimes. A Delhi-based psychologist said, "These include an individual's personality, emotional coping mechanisms, relationship conflicts, family environment, past experiences, and other life pressures."  

She further said that as individuals and their situations differ, people should "avoid making general statements like 'all women are like this' or 'this is why people kill.'" She also argued that a long-held belief to treat gender-based offences lightly in society is one of the major contributors as this can create a perception among some offenders that escape is easy. 

Emphasising the importance of healthy relationships, the psychologist said, "The bigger message for society is to build relationships based on trust, respect, communication and consistency." 

How to build trust in relationships? 

Relationships in today's time have become so complex that doubts, suspicion and even fear finding their way into them. According to Sethi, constant exposure to crime-related news and social media can highly impact a person's perceptions and mindset. As a result, incidents like these can naturally trigger fear and make people question the safety of their own relationships.  

According to her, in such a scenario it is normal for anyone to ask questions like, "Can I trust someone?", "To what extent can I trust them?". However, she cautioned that it should not be concluded that all relationships are unsafe. The mental health expert further argued that trust is built gradually through honesty, communication, and respect and therefore, people "should become more mindful rather than becoming fearful of all relationships".   

To prevent any friction and doubt in relationships, the mind health expert said, "Take time to know the person, don't ignore repeated red flags, and make important life decisions by balancing emotions with practical thinking. No relationship comes with a guarantee, but taking time to understand a person's values and actions can help build a healthier and safer relationship."

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