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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: How cricket connected accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary?

According to the officer, Sahil was familiar with Chetan, and investigators cross-checked specific details with him during his interrogation. Police also intend to take statements from other relatives of Siya Goyal as part of the case.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: How cricket connected accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary?
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As the investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s murder continues, new details indicate that accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were first introduced through Siya’s older brother, Sahil Goyal, who played cricket with Chetan.

How cricket brought Siya and Chetan together?

Chetan and Sahil played cricket together regularly, and Siya would frequently join her brother at the games, according to a report by India Today. Police believe the two first met then and reconnected years after.

The two reportedly reconnected at a Diwali party thrown by a mutual friend in 2025. According to investigators, their contact grew significantly after that gathering.

According to police, call detail records reveal Siya and Chetan maintained frequent contact for months. Since January alone, they logged 2,004 calls with a total duration of nearly 238 hours, officials said, suggesting sustained communication.

On Friday, police questioned Sahil Goyal for nearly 10 hours regarding his sister’s ties to Chetan Chaudhary as part of the probe. He was released later that evening.

“We had summoned him for questioning in the morning. He was allowed to go late in the evening," a local police official told PTI.

"Sahil knows Chetan, and we cross-checked certain things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours," he further said.

According to the officer, Sahil was familiar with Chetan, and investigators cross-checked specific details with him during his interrogation. Police also intend to take statements from other relatives of Siya Goyal as part of the case.

Deleted chats under scanner

The probe has now shifted toward digital evidence. Police allege both accused wiped chats and online activity from their phones.

Forensic experts are reviewing WhatsApp conversations, Instagram interactions, and other deleted data retrieved from the devices. Investigators suspect messages were erased both before and after the incident in Lohagad.

According to sources, the accused went further than erasing messages — they cleared recycle bins and removed data traces from their phones, leaving investigators to depend on forensics to rebuild communication logs.

Cafe meeting under probe

As part of the probe, police are looking into a meeting Siya and Chetan had a day prior to Ketan Agarwal’s death.

Investigators said that the couple met at a Lullanagar café in Pune on June 17 for roughly an hour, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Officers are investigating whether the alleged crime was discussed during their time there.

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