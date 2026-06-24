Ketan Agarwal Murder: How a 'hoodie, missing passport,' helped Pune cops to expose Siya Goyal’s Lohagad plan?

The incident was initially logged as an accidental death. Sympathy had been with Siya Goyal, 26, after her fiancé fell into a gorge while taking photos and died just days before their marriage.

Ketan Agarwal, 26, from a prominent business family, died at Lohagad Fort in Pune. It initially looked like an accident. What clue revealed that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, allegedly planned his murder?

How a hoodie helped police decode Siya's plan?

According to Pune Rural Police, it was a youngster spotted in a hoodie despite the hot weather. He was later identified as her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

“He was wearing shorts and a hoodie. The front part of the hoodie was pulled so low that his face could not be seen. Additionally, the man was wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another footage clip, we noticed Siya suddenly looking back and, at the same time, the man in the hoodie suddenly sitting down,” the officer said.

The officer said, “We later checked the temperature of that particular time on June 18 and found out that it was 33 degrees Celsius and wondered why would anyone wear a hoodie in such heat.”

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Gill, during a press briefing, detailed how officers pieced together the conspiracy. The incident was initially logged as an accidental death. Sympathy had been with Siya Goyal, 26, after her fiancé fell into a gorge while taking photos and died just days before their marriage.

Investigators, however, said gaps in her account triggered a more detailed inquiry.

"I Loved You So Much, Yet You...!" — Siya Goyal's Instagram Story Goes Viral After Ketan Agrawal Murder Case in Pune. pic.twitter.com/K8HsF1l121 — Punjab Lens - Unfiltered (@punjablens) June 23, 2026

The CCTV clue

While probing the case, police reviewed CCTV footage from roads leading to the fort and spotted a young man following the couple’s vehicle.

Officers found his presence odd, especially because he was wearing a hoodie despite the heat. On closer review of CCTV from areas around the fort, police said the same man was seen near the accident spot, according to News18 Marathi.

Police say the finding suggested a link between the man and Goyal, which led investigators to question her more intensively.

Siya confessed her crime

According to police, Goyal admitted to her role in the crime. Investigators say the CCTV footage and the hooded man’s movements were key to exposing the alleged murder plot.

Investigators, however, alleged that Siya was involved with another man. Police say she did not want to go through with the marriage and ultimately decided to remove what she considered a hurdle to her relationship.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his… pic.twitter.com/sHZL109Y69 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Why Siya and Ketan went to Lohagad Fort?

Police said Goyal and Agarwal first trekked to Lohagad Fort on May 31, where investigators believe she may have come up with the idea to kill him and stage it as an accident. The couple went back to the fort on June 14 with Chaudhary, but their alleged attempt to murder the businessman failed. Police said the two carried out the plan during a third visit to the fort on June 18.

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been taken into custody. The investigation is still in progress.

Missing Passport

Police said the couple had planned a pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali for the first week of June, but the trip was called off at the last minute.

“Investigation revealed that Siya had taken Ketan’s passport and misplaced it so that they could not travel to Bali,” Pune Rural SP said.

The couple reached Mumbai airport, but the plan was scrapped when Ketan’s passport could not be found. “After they returned, they planned their next move,” Gill added.

Police added that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal’s wedding was a family-arranged match, and both had initially consented. Wedding plans were already in full swing, with special flights arranged for guests and a venue booked in Jaipur.