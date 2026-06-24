Ketan Agarwal Murder Conspiracy Revealed: How victim sister's questions to Siya helped Pune cops

Ketan died on June 18 after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort while trekking with Siya. He was allegedly pushed off a ledge by her. However, Ketan’s sister rejected the accident theory from the start.

The truth about Ketan Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort came to light because of his sister’s suspicion. The alleged killing of the Pune businessman by his fiancée Siya Goyal has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Ketan died on June 18 after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort while trekking with Siya. He was allegedly pushed off a ledge by her.

Lonavala Rural Police initially treated the incident as an accident and registered it as a case of accidental death.

How Ketan's sister's doubt helped unravel his murder plot?

Ketan’s sister rejected the accident theory from the start. Her doubts became the key to exposing what really happened.

Even after the funeral, she kept questioning the accident story. Too many details didn’t add up for her.

According to Pune Rural Police sources, a major break came four days after the funeral when Siya Goyal, Ketan’s fiancée, visited the family home. When Ketan’s sister questioned her about the events before the fall, police say her responses were inconsistent and raised red flags. That led the family to inform investigators.

Her suspicion ended up being one of the threads that helped police uncover what they describe as a meticulously planned murder plot involving Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya made three attemps to kill Ketan before his death on June 18

Police later discovered Siya and Chetan had been in contact for three years and had talked 2,004 times from January to June this year, totaling 238 hours of calls. Investigators allege they also frequently connected via FaceTime and WhatsApp.

Before the Lohagad Fort incident, Siya and Chetan allegedly made at least three unsuccessful attempts that investigators are now examining. In one, Siya allegedly tried to push Ketan under the guise of saving him from a snake. Other attempts reportedly didn’t go ahead because of circumstances.

According to police, the couple kept holding out for the “perfect opportunity.” That moment arrived on June 18, when Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort to celebrate her birthday.

Investigators allege Chetan took careful measures to prevent detection.

At first, Siya told police Ketan slipped and fell into the gorge while taking photos. But on Tuesday, police said Siya and her lover Chetan pushed Ketan to his death and staged it as an accident.

How a hoddie helped police to decode Ketan's killers?

According to police, CCTV captured Ketan walking with his fiancée Siya Goyal at the fort. Following them closely, about 20–30 feet back, was another man now identified as Chetan Choudhary, Siya’s lover. He had on shorts and a hoodie covering his face, with a headset over the hoodie.

In other footage, Siya quickly looked back at the man in the hoodie, and he immediately dropped to a seated position.

Police noted the temperature was 33°C at the time. That raised suspicion — they questioned why someone would wear a hoodie while hiking in extreme heat, prompting further investigation.

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23. Police are now probing whether others were part of the conspiracy.