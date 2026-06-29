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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Why did police seek extended custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary

As the investigation in Ketan Agarwal murder case goes on, the Vadgaon Maval court extended Siyal Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary's police custody after investigators requested more days citing pending investigation. While citing pending probe, they revealed conspiracy plan.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Why did police seek extended custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary
Police sought extension of custody of Siya and Chetan (ANI)
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As the investigation in Ketan Agarwal murder case goes on, the Vadgaon Maval court extended Siyal Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary's police custody after investigators requested more days citing pending investigation. 

Cops cite pending probe to allow extension

While requesting for a five-day extension of their police custody, the police told the court they were yet to finish many crucial steps left in the investigation. The investigators further said they required to carry out a crime scene recreation, as it was necessary for obtaining more data, with both the accused present. They also informed the court that it was Siya who had allegedly torn and burnt Ketan's passport to prevent them from going to Bali, and efforts were underway to recover its remains.

The court extensing Siya and Chetan's police custody till July 3 on Monday after the police argued for the same. They are accused of murdering 26-year-old Ketan Agrawal at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary were produced before the Vadgaon Maval court for the second time on June 29, Monday, after ttheir original police custody ended. They had been arrested on June 23 and held in custody until June 29.

Additionally, while presenting their case, police told the court that Chetan had changed his clothes after the crime and his resulting whereabouts needed to be tracked. For investigators, the phone calls and conversations between the two accused after the incident are crucial to join the dots and strenthen their enquiry. The police are working to receover it.

Police explains conspiracy

Pune Rural Police on Sunday revealed that the accused, Siya Goyal, allegedly provided a pre-decided signal to her accomplice, Chetan Chaudhary, before he allegedly pushed 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

According to investigators, Goyal signalled Chaudhary by sitting on the ground to drink water, ensuring she remained out of the victim's reach as he was pushed off the cliff. Police suspect this was a calculated move to prevent Agarwal from grabbing Goyal for support as he fell.

"In the ongoing probe, it has come to light that the crime was allegedly planned by accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary," an official from Pune Rural Police said.
Police allege the duo hatched the conspiracy during a meeting at a cafe in Pune's Lullanagar area the day before the incident, a claim supported by recovered CCTV footage.

Authorities further revealed that the pair allegedly rehearsed the crime before its execution; investigators are currently working to identify the location of these rehearsals. 

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