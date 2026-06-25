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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Who's the real killer? Siya, Chetan Choudhary trade blames as new evidence emerges

Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's case has taken different turn as the two accused have told different versions of the event that led to Ketan's death. Police investigation has hinted of a shared conspiracy by Siya and Chetan Choudhary, even as both play the blame game.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Who's the real killer? Siya, Chetan Choudhary trade blames as new evidence emerges
Police have revealed that both Siya and Chetan conspired to murder Ketan Agarwal (Pune Police)
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Ketan Agarwal's murder case is revealing shocking details as the police have been interrogating the two main accused, Ketan’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary. According to reports, the two are putting blame for the Pune businessman's murder on each other.  

As per a report by The Indian Express, the two accused have tried to save themselves by playing the blame game. Initially it was Ketan's fiancé, Siya Goel, who started this theory of an "accidental fall" but during the investigation the alleged lovers confessed to the crime, as per Pune Rural SP, Sandeep Singh Gill. From the start, the case was under suspicion as the family said that Ketan was an experienced trekker, said the police. The investigators also revealed that the Lohagarh Fort trip was planned with the intention of killing.  

Who's the real killer? 

According to the police, the two accused have told different stories of the same event. Chetan has allegedly claimed that he was willing to start a new life with Siya by eloping, but she expressed interest in removing Ketan from between them. Siya,K on the other hand, has told investigators that it was Chetan who conspired to murder his fiancé and he was even frustrated after failing to kill him in his first attempt on June 14. 

According to investigators, Ketan Agrawal and accused Siya Goyal had visited the fort together on May 31, where she allegedly first conceived the idea of killing him after observing him sitting near the edge of the structure. 

Police further claim that an initial attempt to execute the alleged plan was made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. However, after the attempt allegedly failed, she raised an alarm about spotting a snake and later claimed that he had fallen accidentally during the panic.  

The Police also claimed that the duo remained in constant contact over several months and allegedly exchanged over 2,000 phone calls. Officials further said that prior to the incident, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a cafe where they discussed the plan and identified possible locations on the fort from where the victim could be pushed. 

Investigators have also claimed that Siya Goyal did not want to marry Ketan Agrawal and conspired with her friend Chetan Chaudhary to eliminate him.

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