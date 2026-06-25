Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: What were Siya Goyal's first words after the killing? Security guard reveals all

A security guard at Maharashtra’s Lohagad Fort has revealed details of the moments after Ketan Agarwal’s death. Police have arrested his fiancée Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, alleging a murder conspiracy.

A security guard at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort has shared details of what happened immediately after 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal fell from the historic site on June 18.

The guard said he rushed towards the spot after hearing screams and spoke with Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, who is now the prime accused in the case.

"I came running after hearing screams. I asked Siya Goyal what happened, and she said, 'Yaha se koi gir gaya hai' (someone has fallen from here). I immediately informed the police," the guard said. He added that Siya was repeatedly shouting, "Help, help" after the incident.

Guard says Siya Goyal did not provide details

The security guard, identified as Jadhav, said he was at his assigned location when he heard people screaming from a distance.

After reaching the area, he asked what had happened. According to him, Siya only told him that someone had fallen and did not explain further at that moment.

He said his priority was to alert the authorities rather than ask more questions. Jadhav also mentioned that Lohagad Fort has round-the-clock security arrangements and a police station nearby, although poor network connectivity in some areas can sometimes create communication difficulties.

Siya and Chetan arrested in murder case

Police have arrested Siya Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators allege that the two pushed Ketan Agarwal from the fort and initially tried to present the incident as an accidental fall during a trek. According to police, Siya and Chetan had been in regular contact for around six months, exchanging more than 2,000 phone calls and spending hundreds of hours speaking with each other.

Police probe alleged planning behind the incident

Investigators claim that on the day of the incident, Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune where they allegedly discussed the plan and identified a suitable location at Lohagad Fort. Police are examining call records and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Engagement plans turn into tragedy

Ketan Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje in Pune district, was a director and chief marketing officer of the family-run real estate company Success Group. Siya Goyal, who has a commerce degree, and Ketan got engaged in February. The couple was reportedly planning a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in November, with a palace venue already booked.

Earlier visits to Lohagad under scanner

Police investigations have revealed that Siya had suggested multiple visits to Lohagad Fort before Ketan's death. The couple had visited the fort on May 31. Another visit was reportedly planned for June 4, but Ketan's mother did not allow it.

According to police, during another visit on June 14, Siya allegedly attempted to push Ketan from a cliff. Investigators claim Ketan survived by holding onto a bush. When Ketan questioned what happened, police said Siya allegedly told him that she had reacted after seeing a snake and claimed she was trying to protect him.

Investigation continues

The Pune Police are continuing their investigation into the case, examining witness statements, call records and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to Ketan Agarwal's death.