'I Like Him': What Siya Goyal told her parents before the marriage proposal; Here's what we know

The parents of Siya Goyal, accused of murdering her fiancé Ketan Agarwal with her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, say they were unaware of any relationship between the two.

The parents of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, have spoken publicly for the first time since her arrest, claiming they had no knowledge of her alleged relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya's parents said they repeatedly sought her consent before finalising her marriage to Ketan and insisted that she always expressed happiness about the match. "We asked Siya several times whether she liked Ketan and wanted to marry him. Every time, she said yes," her mother, Pooja Goyal, said.

'She never told us about any relationship'

According to Pooja Goyal, the family was aware that Siya and Chetan knew each other through a cricket tournament, but they believed it was nothing more than a friendship. "She always told us that she liked Ketan and wanted to marry him. She never mentioned having a relationship with anyone else," her mother said.

Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, echoed the claim and said he had never met or spoken to Chetan Chaudhary before the case came to light. "We had absolutely no information about any relationship between them," he said.

How the marriage proposal began

Praveen Goyal said the marriage proposal first came from Ketan's family during a wedding in Goa. At the time, Siya was only 19, and the family was not actively looking for a match.

The proposal resurfaced at another family function in Karjat, where relatives encouraged the Goyals to consider the Agarwal family, describing them as respectable and well-established. After discussions between both families, the alliance moved forward, and the couple got engaged in February this year.

'Ketan was like my own son'

Recalling his bond with Ketan, Praveen Goyal said the 26-year-old businessman was a regular visitor to their home and shared a close relationship with the family. "He used to call me 'Papa ji'. I had started treating him like my own son," he said.

The father also claimed that Ketan's family never raised any concerns regarding Siya's behaviour or her alleged communication with another person. "If there were any doubts, they never discussed them with us," he added.

No signs of trouble before the incident

Siya's parents maintained that the couple appeared happy throughout their engagement period.

According to her mother, Siya and Ketan frequently spoke through video calls, met regularly, and were busy planning their future together. The family had also begun preparations for the couple's post-marriage trip to Bali and had spent around Rs 50,000 on shopping for Siya.

"If she did not want the marriage, why would we have continued making all these preparations?" her mother asked.

Parents claim trek was planned by Ketan

The Goyal family also claimed that the Lohagad Fort trek, where the incident occurred, was suggested by Ketan himself.

Pooja Goyal said Siya was initially reluctant to join the trip because the couple had other travel plans the following day. However, Ketan allegedly convinced her to accompany him. She claimed messages on Siya's phone would support this version of events.

Father says allegations left him devastated

Praveen Goyal said he was shocked when he learned that his daughter had been arrested in connection with Ketan's death.

"I still find it difficult to believe that my daughter could do something like this," he said, adding that the emotional shock affected his health and led to his hospitalisation.

However, he also said that if the allegations are proven in court, his daughter should face the law. "If my daughter is found guilty, she should receive the punishment decided by the court. Justice should not be delayed," he said.

Case under investigation

Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Ketan Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Both accused have been arrested and remain in judicial custody while the investigation continues.