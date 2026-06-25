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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Update: How Lohagad Fort staffer caught Siya off guard on spot, brings new twist

Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, alleged that Siya showed little outward sorrow after Ketan died and remained oddly composed when his body arrived at their home.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Update: How Lohagad Fort staffer caught Siya off guard on spot, brings new twist
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Update
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A new detail has emerged in the murder investigation of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. A staff member at Lohagad Fort said that Siya Goyal, Ketan’s fiancée, looked frightened instead of relieved upon learning Ketan was still alive after falling into the gorge.

As reported by News18 Marathi, a fort police official named Rahul said Siya’s screams on June 18 brought authorities to the scene. Once there, the 20-year-old told them Ketan had fallen off the cliff while taking photos. Rahul noted that although Siya appeared panicked, she wasn’t crying.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Lohagad Fort staff makes big revelation

The team left Siya at the site and went down into the gorge to look for Ketan. They found him motionless in a pool of blood.

 “He was not moving at all. Though I realised he had passed away, I wanted to reassure the woman with him and thus told her that he was alive. I didn’t want to shock her," Rahul said.

But it was Siya’s response that caught the police official’s attention. Rahul said that instead of looking relieved, Siya seemed clearly scared and anxious when told Ketan was alive. That reaction has added a new angle to what investigators suspect was a premeditated murder staged to look like a trekking mishap.

Ketan, 26, was a director in his family’s real estate firm. He died on June 18 after falling into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune. The case was first logged as an accident. Pune Rural Police later arrested Siya and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, alleging they plotted to kill him.

The latest detail matches earlier claims from Ketan’s family. Vishal Agarwal, Ketan’s father, said in interviews that Siya displayed little outward grief after Ketan died and remained unusually composed when his body was brought home.

The latest detail matches earlier claims from Ketan’s family. Vishal Agarwal, Ketan’s father, said in interviews that Siya displayed little outward grief after Ketan died and remained unusually composed when his body was brought home.

How police reached Siya's boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary?

The case saw a breakthrough when investigators checked CCTV footage from the fort. A man wearing a hoodie was seen following Ketan and Siya despite the hot weather. Police later identified him as Chetan Chaudhary and allege he hid at the fort, waiting for a prearranged cue from Siya before acting.

The probe also revealed more about the relationship between the accused. Investigators say Siya and Chetan had been in constant contact for months and were allegedly romantically involved while Siya’s November wedding to Ketan was being planned. Police are also looking into claims that Siya had doubts about the marriage and previously tried to delay it.

Police insist the case involves premeditated murder and criminal conspiracy. The reaction described by the Lohagad staffer is now being treated as another detail investigators will analyze while reconstructing the events that led to Ketan’s death.

 

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