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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Third man who knew Siya and Chetan detained, 'Shaadi ke tickets' chat also surfaces

Police detained a 3rd man from Beed who knew Siya and Chetan and was allegedly told about the plan. Cops are also probing a chat where Siya asked for an Aadhaar card to book "wedding tickets for a wedding that was never going to happen".

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Third man who knew Siya and Chetan detained, 'Shaadi ke tickets' chat also surfaces
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case (File photo/ANI)
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A major development in Ketan Agarwal's murder case, an alleged Snapchat conversation linked to the accused Siya Goyal, has emerged as a fresh focus in the investigation. Also, the police have detained a third man from Maharashtra's Beed district who is believed to have known both Siya and Chetan, according to reports. 

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police recover Siya's Snapchat text 

Investigators are examining a chat in which Siya allegedly asked a friend to send a copy of her Aadhaar card for flight ticket bookings. The chat referred to the tickets, which were for a wedding “that’s never going to happen anyway.”  “Adhar card front back bhejde. For wedding tickets jo hone nai wali parr fir bhi bhej de." (“Send me photos of the front and back of your Aadhaar card. It’s for booking wedding tickets for a wedding that was never going to happen, but send it anyway.") read the conversation, according to sources close to Times Now.

The authenticity and evidentiary value of the alleged Snapchat chat have not been confirmed yet. Police have not officially verified the contents, and the investigation is still ongoing.

thsth

The alleged exchange is being viewed as a possible indication that wedding-related arrangements were continuing even as investigators suspect a conspiracy was being hatched. Police are probing whether any flight bookings were made and whether such arrangements were intended to project that preparations for Siya’s marriage to Ketan Agarwal were progressing normally.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 3rd man detained, says sources

According to Times Now sources, the alleged murder plan may have been shared with the detained man before Ketan's death and that he advised the duo against carrying it out. Police suspect that the accused Siya and Chetan discussed their plan to kill Ketan Agarwal with a youth from Beed, a former classmate of Chetan who works in Balewadi, Pune.

The duo allegedly invited him to Lohagad Fort on June 18, but he declined and reportedly told them not to go ahead with it. Investigators found the youth had been in regular contact with Chetan since late May. Police are now checking call records, chats and other digital evidence. Lonavala Rural Police Inspector Dinesh Tayade said the probe is at an initial stage and questioning is underway.

Polygraph test refused

A Pune court on Friday sent Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to 14 days of judicial custody till July 16, rejecting the prosecution’s plea for a 3-day extension of police custody. The court also rejected the police’s request for polygraph tests on both accused after the defence opposed it, saying such tests need the accused’s consent.

Prosecution had argued that further custody was needed to decode coded chats and emojis found on their phones. The defence countered that the police had already had enough time to investigate.

 

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