Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya's fiancé suspected affair with Chetan Chaudhary, questioned family over her background

Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal's FIR revealed that the Pune businessman doubted his fiance, Siya Goyal, over her connections with Chetan Chaudhary and even suspected an affair. He had repeatedly asked his family whether Siya's background was properly checked.

Amid investigation into Ketan Agarwal murder case, it has been found out that Pune businessman doubted his fiance, Siya Goyal, that she might be involved with another man and asked his family long before the wedding whether they have checked her background properly before fixing the marriage. He had often expressed concern over Siya's connection with Chetan Chaudhary, her alleged lover and co-accused in the murder case.

He suspected Siya's affair with Chetan, says the FIR filed by Ketan's father. The police said that Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, told them that his son had often raised concerns about Siya's behaviour and her repeated mentions of Chetan during their conversations.

A PTI report said, after the pre-wedding June 6 trip to Bali was cancelled, Ketan initially became uncomfortable. He reportedly told his father that Siya had started picking fights over small issues. Vishal Agarwal reassured his son, saying she was very young, and the family would talk to her about this.

“Siya has been troubling me for the last one month over different small issues. Since she is younger, I thought she was behaving this way and did not pay much attention to it,” Ketan reportedly told his father as per the FIR.

The FIR further says that on June 5, Siya allegedly persisted on visiting Lohagad Fort and created a ruckus, demanding Ketan accompany her there. However, after they returned from Lohagad Fort trek, Ketan again spoke to his father about Siya’s behaviour and questioned whether her background had been checked properly.

In another revelation, Sahil Goyal, brother of accused Siya Goyal, claimed that Siya wanted to marry Ketan and never told their parents about Chetan Chaudhary, co accused in Pune murder and Siya's alleged lover. Sahil claimed that his parents were unaware of her friendship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary as she was “confused” about him but sure of marrying Ketan Agarwal.