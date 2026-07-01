Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya had fiancé’s phone after his death, police investigate evidence

Pune police are investigating the Ketan Agarwal murder case, examining his phone records and possible evidence tampering after it remained with his fiancée Siya.

The investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case has taken a new turn after Pune police revealed that the victim’s mobile phone remained in the possession of his fiancée, Siya, for some time after his death before it was handed over to his family.

Police officials said they are examining whether any important information or evidence was deleted, altered, or tampered with while the phone was with Siya. However, investigators have not yet confirmed whether any changes were made to the device.

"She later handed over the phone to his family. We are investigating whether any crucial evidence was deleted or tampered with while the phone was in her possession," a police official told news agency PTI.

Ketan Agarwal murder investigation continues

Ketan Agarwal, 26, was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune during a trek. Police have accused his fiancée, Siya and her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary of involvement in the crime. Both accused are currently in police custody until July 3 as investigators continue their probe.

Ketan and Siya got engaged in February and were scheduled to marry in November this year. Their families had reportedly planned an elaborate wedding, including booking a palace in Jaipur worth Rs 17 crore and arranging two private aircraft for guests.

According to Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, his son had suspected Siya’s relationship with Chetan and had raised concerns before the wedding. He reportedly told his family that Chetan’s name frequently came up in conversations with Siya and had asked them to conduct a background check.

Police recreate crime scene at Lohagad Fort

As part of the investigation, police have been recreating the sequence of events at the crime scene. On Sunday, officials took Siya to Lohagad Fort, where they reconstructed the incident using a dummy to understand how Ketan allegedly fell from the cliff.

A similar reconstruction exercise was later conducted with co-accused Chetan. A Pune Rural police official said investigators took him to the fort to verify his version of events and understand the sequence of the alleged crime.

Gait analysis to verify CCTV evidence

Police are also planning to conduct a gait analysis, a scientific method used to study a person’s walking pattern. The test is aimed at examining the defence’s claim that the person seen following Ketan and Siya in CCTV footage during the trek was not Chetan.

Investigators will record Chetan’s walking pattern and compare it with the CCTV footage to determine whether the person captured on camera matches his gait.

The police are continuing to collect digital and forensic evidence as they investigate the circumstances surrounding Ketan Agarwal’s death.