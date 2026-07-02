Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal to undergo lie detector test as court gives go-ahead, here's what we know so far

Police have started the legal process for the test, and the public prosecutor has officially confirmed that the procedure is in progress.

In a key development in the murder case of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, police have formally moved to carry out a lie detector (polygraph) test on the two main accused, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

Police have started the legal process for the test, and the public prosecutor has officially confirmed that the procedure is in progress.

Why police want Siya to go under lie detector test?

Investigators intend to record and cross-check the statements of both accused using the test results.

According to officials, the polygraph test may offer key clarity in the continuing murder probe.

Though polygraph test results aren't admissible as substantive evidence in Indian courts, investigators say the test can help uncover new facts or material evidence that can be independently verified later.

Police argue that building a stronger evidentiary chain is essential, especially in a case that presently depends largely on circumstantial evidence.

Investigators pointed to the Sonam Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case in Meghalaya, where alleged procedural lapses weakened the prosecution. Police said this shows why meticulous investigation and proper legal procedure are vital in high-profile criminal cases.

Crime scene recreated

Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary a day earlier. Chaudhary allegedly had a role in the conspiracy to murder Agarwal.

According to a Pune Rural Police official, Chaudhary was taken to Lohagad Fort where investigators reconstructed the sequence of events.

A similar exercise was conducted with Siya on Sunday, when police pushed a dummy off the cliff in her presence to simulate the alleged incident.

Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to remain in police custody

Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly pushed Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune. The two accused are in police custody till July 3 while the investigation is underway.

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody as the investigation continues. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decision was taken after the victim's father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.