FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT treaty

India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT

90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say, 'Sir is an inspiration' | Watch

90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say

Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal to undergo lie detector test as court gives go-ahead, here's what we know so far

Police have started the legal process for the test, and the public prosecutor has officially confirmed that the procedure is in progress.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal to undergo lie detector test as court gives go-ahead, here's what we know so far
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a key development in the murder case of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, police have formally moved to carry out a lie detector (polygraph) test on the two main accused, Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

Police have started the legal process for the test, and the public prosecutor has officially confirmed that the procedure is in progress.

Why police want Siya to go under lie detector test?

Investigators intend to record and cross-check the statements of both accused using the test results.

According to officials, the polygraph test may offer key clarity in the continuing murder probe.

Though polygraph test results aren't admissible as substantive evidence in Indian courts, investigators say the test can help uncover new facts or material evidence that can be independently verified later.

Police argue that building a stronger evidentiary chain is essential, especially in a case that presently depends largely on circumstantial evidence.

Investigators pointed to the Sonam Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case in Meghalaya, where alleged procedural lapses weakened the prosecution. Police said this shows why meticulous investigation and proper legal procedure are vital in high-profile criminal cases.

Crime scene recreated

Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary a day earlier. Chaudhary allegedly had a role in the conspiracy to murder Agarwal.

According to a Pune Rural Police official, Chaudhary was taken to Lohagad Fort where investigators reconstructed the sequence of events.

A similar exercise was conducted with Siya on Sunday, when police pushed a dummy off the cliff in her presence to simulate the alleged incident.

Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to remain in police custody

Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly pushed Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune. The two accused are in police custody till July 3 while the investigation is underway.

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody as the investigation continues. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decision was taken after the victim's father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT treaty
India calls out double standards on terror at UN, pushes for long-pending CCIT
90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say, 'Sir is an inspiration' | Watch
90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say
Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta breaks silence on EV policy, says it aims to cut ownership costs, boost adoption
Delhi EV Policy to boost economic security of common man: CM Rekha Gupta
'They hate on women...': Chinmayi Sripaada hits back after being called 'misandrist', says spoke up for male abuse survivors
Chinmayi Sripaada hits back after being called 'misandrist'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement