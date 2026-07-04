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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's father responds to outrage over middle finger gesture, cites 'car door injury'

Addressing the backlash, Siya’s father Praveen said she wasn’t making an obscene gesture. According to him, she hurt her finger while getting into the police vehicle when the car door shut on her hand.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal's father responds to outrage over middle finger gesture, cites 'car door injury'
Accused Siya Goyal arrested by police in Ketan Agarwal murder case (File Photo/ANI)
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Siya Goyal, accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, drew attention online for showing the middle finger to reporters. Her father, Praveen Goyal, later claimed the gesture was due to an injury she sustained while entering a police vehicle.

The incident took place on Thursday when Pune Rural Police took Goyal to her Market Yard home for evidence collection as part of the case. As she left the premises and was being put into the police vehicle, TV cameras caught her raising a finger. The video quickly went viral, with many social media users accusing her of taunting the media despite facing serious charges.

What Siya's father said on her middle finger guester?

Addressing the backlash, Siya’s father Praveen said she wasn’t making an obscene gesture. According to him, she hurt her finger while getting into the police vehicle when the car door shut on her hand.

In a video statement, he said, as per reports, “Even her nails have turned blue. The way this is being portrayed on social media is completely wrong and unfortunate.”

Praveen Goyal alleged that his daughter’s finger was injured after the police car door accidentally hit her as she entered. He added that her finger was swollen and had a bandage, and claimed the video only showed her holding up the injured finger, not trying to insult anyone.

Legal team backs relatives’ version of events

Siya Goyal’s legal team has also come out in her defense amid the criticism over the viral video. Speaking to Times Now, her lawyers said she had no intention of offending journalists or the public.

The defense argued that calling the video a deliberate insult was “just speculation.” They maintained that Goyal was only showing her injured finger and that the clip had been misinterpreted on social media.

However, the clarification hasn’t stopped the online chatter, with the video still drawing strong reactions across digital platforms.

Investigation in Ketan Agarwal continues 

The viral video has surfaced while the probe into the death of 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal is still underway. Police allege that Siya Goyal and her reported partner, Chetan Chaudhary, killed Agarwal by pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

According to investigators, Agarwal — who was engaged to Goyal and set to marry her in November — died in circumstances they call suspicious, a case that shocked the area.

Both Goyal and Chaudhary are presently in 14-day judicial custody. The investigation gained more attention after the two refused to take a polygraph test, adding further scrutiny to the high-profile case.

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