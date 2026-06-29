Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's family alleges 'threat from lawyer', files affidavit against him in court

Accused Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, has claimed that Aashutosh Srivastava is not the family's lawyer and is wrongly claiming him to be so in media. He has also alleged that he may have taken Siya's signature "by deceit".

Siya Goel's brother has claimed that Ashutosh Srivastav is not his family's lawyer in the case (ANI)

Accused Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, on Monday accused Aashutosh Srivastava of faking to be their lawyer as the family never appointed him as their legal counsel. In a scathing attack on Srivastav, Goyal said alleged that it was possible that he must have taken Siya's signature "by deceit". Goyal's statement comes in the backdrop of Srivastava's multiple appearances in the media claiming to represent Siya and family.

Sahil denied hiring him as a lawyer and confirmed that the family had hired Vipul Dushing to represent them. Sahil further stated the family has filed an affidavit in court in this matter and also accused Srivastava of issuing threats.

The passport story

According to an India Today report, Sahil also confirmed that he was also involved in the plan to go on a trip to Bali but it got cancelled as Ketan's passport went missing.

According to the police, which is investigating the matter, the missing passport was a crucial part of the alleged murder conspiracy. Investigators said that Siya had hidden Ketan's passport before they were to head for Bali trip on June 6 for a pre-wedding photoshoot, that could cancel the trip. Police also believe that this was not a separate incident but is linked with a bigger plan that culminated in Ketan's death at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vipul Dushing, who said he has been appointed by Siya's family, was representing Siya in the case, said the matter was at a preliminary stage and that the defence would place its arguments before the court.

"We are representing Siya in this case. As of now, there are no specific expectations; the case is still in its very initial stage. We will present our arguments before the court and strive to secure at least a police custody remand for her..." Dushing said.

Accused policy custody extended

The Vadgaon Maval court on Monday remanded accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing accused Siya, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides.