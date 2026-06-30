Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal’s brother faces Rs 10 crore lawsuit over alleged defamatory comments

Aashutosh Srivastava has cited these allegations in his legal notice to Sahil, accusing him of defamation and false claims while demanding Rs 10 crore in damages.

In the latest update to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, advocate Aashutosh Srivastava has issued a Rs 10 crore defamation notice to Sahil Goyal. Sahil, brother of key accused Siya Goyal, is accused of making false and defamatory remarks that damaged Srivastava’s professional reputation.

This came after Sahil told India Today TV that the Goyal family never hired Srivastava. Sahil also suggested that Srivastava might have tricked Siya Goyal into signing legal documents.

Legal notice sent to Siya Goyal’s brother

Aashutosh Srivastava has cited these allegations in his legal notice to Sahil, accusing him of defamation and false claims while demanding Rs 10 crore in damages. Srivastava maintains that his team approached Siya Goyal independently and secured her approval to represent her.

The issue was also raised in court on Monday. Srivastava appeared before the Vadgaon Maval court, presented a vakalatnama supposedly bearing Siya’s signature, and claimed to be her lawyer. But Siya informed the court that Vipul Dushing, not Srivastava, was representing her. Her family confirmed that Dushing was officially appointed.

Siya Giyal's lawyer says Sahil's remarks are 'false, baseless'

Ahead of the court hearing, Sahil Goyal claimed publicly that Srivastava had no authority or appointment from the family to represent Siya. He said the family had instead hired advocate Vipul Dushing and had already filed an affidavit in court confirming that. Sahil also claimed Srivastava may have gotten Siya’s signature “by deceit” and accused him of threatening the family.

In his legal notice, Srivastava called Sahil’s remarks “false, baseless, defamatory and misleading,” saying they seriously damaged his professional reputation. The notice asks Sahil to retract the claims, issue a public apology, and give a written promise not to repeat them.

Addressing the dispute, Srivastava said his team contacted Siya directly and she willingly gave them permission to represent her.

"Our team met Siya Goyal. She required legal assistance, so she signed the vakalatnama in our favour. Siya Goyal is an adult and is fully capable of making her own decisions. Sahil Goyal's statement is incorrect because we never spoke to him; we dealt directly with Siya. She spoke to us and executed a vakalatnama in our favour, valid up to the Bombay High Court. The document bears her signatures," Srivastava said.

The legal notice contains Srivastava’s version of events. Sahil Goyal hasn’t publicly responded to it yet.

Meanwhile, police are still seeking custodial interrogation of Siya and Chaudhary. They told the court that the investigation shows the pair had previously visited Lohagad Fort to pick the spot where Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death.