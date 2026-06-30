INDIA

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's brother brings fresh twist, says she wanted to marry fiance

In Ketan's murder case, new revelations are emerging every day. As accused's, Siya Goyal, brother Sahil Goyal is being interrogated, he has revealed shocking details. He claimed that his sister wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal and hid Chetan Chaudhary's name from parents

Siya's brother Sahil Goyal has claimed that his sister wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal

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