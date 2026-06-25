Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary questioned face-to-face by police

Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary have been accused of murdering her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, at Pune's Lohagad Fort. Police claim the duo conspired to eliminate Ketan after a failed earlier attempt.

Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, who are accused of murdering her fiancé Ketan Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune, were made to sit face-to-face during police questioning.

According to officials, the duo, currently in seven-day police custody, were interrogated together until late at night as investigators attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the murder.

Love affair allegedly led to murder plot

Investigators revealed that Siya Goyal was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, whom she met during a business meeting last year. While Siya owned a bakery, Chetan operated a dry fruit business.

Their relationship reportedly began in November 2025, even as Siya's family was moving ahead with preparations for her marriage to Ketan Agarwal. Police claim that Chetan viewed Ketan as an obstacle to his relationship with Siya. The two allegedly conspired to eliminate him and continue their relationship without opposition.

Chetan's employee under investigation

The Pune Police have also detained Neeraj Kumar, an employee at Chetan's shop, for questioning regarding his alleged connection to the case.

According to police sources, Chetan took Neeraj's mobile phone with him to Lohagad Fort on June 18, the day of the murder. Investigators suspect he may have used the device to communicate with Siya multiple times before and during the incident. Kumar has reportedly been working with Chetan for the past three years.

Engagement followed by tragedy

Ketan Agarwal, the son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman, got engaged to Siya in February. Their wedding was scheduled for November and was reportedly planned as a lavish celebration involving private jets and palace venues.

However, the relationship ended in tragedy when Ketan died on June 18 after allegedly being pushed into a valley at Lohagad Fort by Siya and Chetan.

Passport incident raises suspicion

Days before the murder, Ketan and Siya were scheduled to travel to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot. The trip was cancelled after Ketan discovered that his passport was missing at Mumbai airport. Ketan's father later alleged that Siya had deliberately hidden the passport to sabotage the trip, although investigators are still examining the claim.

Alleged first attempt on June 14

Police investigations have revealed that Siya allegedly made an earlier attempt to kill Ketan on June 14 during a visit to Lohagad Fort.

According to investigators, she allegedly pushed him toward the edge of a cliff, but he managed to save himself by grabbing a bush. To avoid suspicion, she reportedly created a distraction by shouting about a snake sighting and then comforting him.

Fatal visit to Lohagad Fort

Police allege that Siya later persuaded Ketan to revisit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of a casual outing.

Investigators claim she had already called Chetan to the location. During the visit, the two allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into a deep gorge, resulting in his death. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.