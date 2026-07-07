FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal Researched, Learnt From Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mistakes, Say Cops

Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal Researched, Learnt From Sonam Raghuvanshi's Mistakes, Say Cops

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside

Ketan Agarwal Murder:Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police

Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi? Actress says 'it stayed on my mind'

Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside

The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal claimed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly married around four months ago without informing their families, claims the police.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fresh twist in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has surfaced as police claimed that the accused Siya Goyal was secretly married to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary months before the crime. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the murder of the businessman. 

Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are already married

The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal claimed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly married around four months ago without informing their families, according to News18 Marathi reported. The claims are based on WhatsApp chats uncovered from their mobile phones. 

The chats suggest that Siya and Chetan kept their alleged marriage a secret in fear of opposition from their families. Investigators suspect that the alleged murder plot of Ketan was planned after their secret marriage.

Police analysed the accused's call records, location data, WhatsApp conversations and internet search history as part of the probe. Investigators believe the digital evidence has provided crucial leads into the planning of the crime for the past six to seven months.

Earlier, the police found that both Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, communicated in sign language to escape surveillance and investigation. The two also used nicknames, apart from sign language, to exchange information.

According to police, the first attempt to murder Ketan by both the accused was allegedly made on June 14 but did not succeed. Siya allegedly lost her courage at the last moment, causing the plan to fail, following which she asked Chetan to join her so they could push Ketan off the cliff together.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after allegedly being pushed from Lohagad Fort near Pune. Police have arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Investigators suspect Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and was under family pressure to do so. As part of the probe, Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort with Chetan and a rehearsal at a ground in Lullanagar with Siya, and also recovered Siya’s clothes from the day of the incident.  Both refused a polygraph test and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Ketan’s family said his 71-year-old grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, died on Sunday of cardiac arrest, unable to cope with the shock, and demanded the strictest punishment, including the death penalty, for the accused.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside
Ketan Agarwal Murder:Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police
Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi? Actress says 'it stayed on my mind'
Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi?
Shilpa Shinde says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer 'begged' her after false sexual harassment case: 'Used Sam, daam dhand bhed'
Shilpa Shinde says Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer 'begged' her
Can E20 fuel in E10 vehicles deteriorate fuel hoses, seals? Here's what study says
Can E20 fuel in E10 vehicles deteriorate fuel hoses, seals? Here's what study sa
Saudi Arabia's biggest crude price cut in 20 years signals competition in Asian market, how may it impact India
Saudi Arabia's biggest crude price cut in 20 years signals competition
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement