Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary already married, claims police; details inside

The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal claimed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly married around four months ago without informing their families, claims the police.

A fresh twist in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has surfaced as police claimed that the accused Siya Goyal was secretly married to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary months before the crime. Both the accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the murder of the businessman.

Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are already married

The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal claimed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly married around four months ago without informing their families, according to News18 Marathi reported. The claims are based on WhatsApp chats uncovered from their mobile phones.

The chats suggest that Siya and Chetan kept their alleged marriage a secret in fear of opposition from their families. Investigators suspect that the alleged murder plot of Ketan was planned after their secret marriage.

Police analysed the accused's call records, location data, WhatsApp conversations and internet search history as part of the probe. Investigators believe the digital evidence has provided crucial leads into the planning of the crime for the past six to seven months.

Earlier, the police found that both Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, communicated in sign language to escape surveillance and investigation. The two also used nicknames, apart from sign language, to exchange information.

According to police, the first attempt to murder Ketan by both the accused was allegedly made on June 14 but did not succeed. Siya allegedly lost her courage at the last moment, causing the plan to fail, following which she asked Chetan to join her so they could push Ketan off the cliff together.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after allegedly being pushed from Lohagad Fort near Pune. Police have arrested his fiancée, Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Investigators suspect Siya was unwilling to marry Ketan and was under family pressure to do so. As part of the probe, Pune Rural Police recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort with Chetan and a rehearsal at a ground in Lullanagar with Siya, and also recovered Siya’s clothes from the day of the incident. Both refused a polygraph test and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Ketan’s family said his 71-year-old grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, died on Sunday of cardiac arrest, unable to cope with the shock, and demanded the strictest punishment, including the death penalty, for the accused.