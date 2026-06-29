Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal called 'lover' 34 minutes ahead of alleged crime

Investigators in the Ketan Agrawal murder case have found that Siya Goyal allegedly called Chetan Chaudhary just 34 minutes before the accused crime.

A crucial piece of digital evidence has emerged in the Ketan Agrawal murder case, with investigators claiming that accused Siya Goyal spoke to her alleged lover and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary shortly before her fiancé's death.

According to sources, Goyal made a 'secret call' to Chaudhary just 34 minutes before Ketan Agrawal was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune.

Final Call Under Scanner

Police sources said the call details record (CDR) has become a key part of the investigation and is being treated as possible evidence of a pre-planned conspiracy. The information surfaced after an extensive forensic examination of the mobile phones belonging to Goyal and Chaudhary.

Investigators believe the conversation may have been the final communication between the two before the alleged murder was carried out.

Police Suspect Location Was Shared

According to sources, the police suspect that during the call, Goyal informed Chaudhary about her exact location at a viewpoint inside the fort and allegedly confirmed that no other tourists were nearby.

The Pune Rural Police's technical surveillance team is now treating the call as one of the most significant digital clues in the case.

Deleted Chats Being Recovered

Investigators have also found that chats and voice notes exchanged between the accused over a period of nearly three months were allegedly deleted. Police suspect the messages were removed to destroy evidence related to the alleged murder planning.

The cyber wing of Pune Police is now trying to recover deleted WhatsApp and Instagram conversations with the help of forensic experts. Officials are also examining location logs and internet IP addresses linked to the final call.

The recovered data is expected to play a major role in court as police seek to establish a case of pre-planned murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Murder Plot Was Planned Earlier, Say Sources

Police allege that Siya Goyal pushed Ketan Agrawal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18 because she no longer wanted to go ahead with their wedding, which was scheduled for November. Chetan Chaudhary has been named as a co-accused in the case.

According to sources, investigators have found that the alleged murder plan was finalised by the end of May.

First Attempt Allegedly Failed

Police sources further claimed that Goyal had made an earlier attempt to kill Agrawal on June 14. However, the plan allegedly failed after Agrawal managed to save himself by grabbing a bush.

Sources said Goyal then claimed that she had accidentally pushed him after spotting a snake.

Second Visit To Fort Turned Fatal

Investigators believe that during the second visit to Lohagad Fort on June 18, Chaudhary followed the couple to ensure that Agrawal did not escape. Meanwhile, Goyal's brother has told the police that she first met Chaudhary at one of his cricket matches. The two later reconnected through a common friend and eventually grew close.

The police investigation into the alleged conspiracy and digital evidence is still underway.