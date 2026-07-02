Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal appears upset in old viral video, says 'First he cheats on me...'

An old video of the main accused in the murder of Ketan Agarwal in Pune, Siya Goyal, has resurfaced showing her drinking at a pub and holding a heated conversation on phone.

An old video of the main accused in the murder of Ketan Agarwal in Pune, Siya Goyal, has resurfaced showing her drinking at a pub and holding a heated conversation on phone.

The video, reportedly recorded in December 2025, shows Siya inside a nightclub holding what looks like a beer bottle while talking to someone on the phone. During the conversation, she can be heard blurting out abusive words and saying, "First he cheats on me, then he calls me."

The video, that has gone viral on social media, has renewed public interest in the high-profile murder investigation. At the same time, many other videos and pictures of Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary have also resurfaced online.

The case has been making headlines ever since Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. The incident came after the couple's lavish engagement ceremony and was scheduled to marry in November this year.

In its investigation, police have accused Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, of conspiring to kill Ketan Agarwal. They said that the two had carefully planned his murder and even rehearsed it well before the execution. The police also said that the two planned Ketan's murder in a coffee shop, sitting there for three hours.

Both were arrested after the incident and have been remanded to police custody till July 3 as investigators sought more time to examine various aspects of the case.

Pune Rural Police on Thursday morning took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort. The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.