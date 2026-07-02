FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ahead of his wedding with Gauri Spratt, how Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion

How Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal appears upset in old viral video, says 'First he cheats on me...'

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's old video goes viral

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Nelson's sequel locks release date, fans declare it 'Kollywood's first Rs 1000 crore film'

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's sequel locks release date, fans call it 'blockbuster'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal appears upset in old viral video, says 'First he cheats on me...'

An old video of the main accused in the murder of Ketan Agarwal in Pune, Siya Goyal, has resurfaced showing her drinking at a pub and holding a heated conversation on phone.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 09:38 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal appears upset in old viral video, says 'First he cheats on me...'
A video showing Siya Goyal abusing on phone has resurfaced
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

 An old video of the main accused in the murder of Ketan Agarwal in Pune, Siya Goyal, has resurfaced showing her drinking at a pub and holding a heated conversation on phone. 

The video, reportedly recorded in December 2025, shows Siya inside a nightclub holding what looks like a beer bottle while talking to someone on the phone. During the conversation, she can be heard blurting out abusive words and saying, "First he cheats on me, then he calls me." 

The video, that has gone viral on social media, has renewed public interest in the high-profile murder investigation. At the same time, many other videos and pictures of Siya and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary have also resurfaced online.  

The case has been making headlines ever since Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. The incident came after the couple's lavish engagement ceremony and was scheduled to marry in November this year. 

In its investigation, police have accused Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, of conspiring to kill Ketan Agarwal. They said that the two had carefully planned his murder and even rehearsed it well before the execution. The police also said that the two planned Ketan's murder in a coffee shop, sitting there for three hours.   

Both were arrested after the incident and have been remanded to police custody till July 3 as investigators sought more time to examine various aspects of the case. 

Pune Rural Police on Thursday morning took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort. The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of his wedding with Gauri Spratt, how Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion
How Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion
Will Mojtaba Khamenei attend father Ali Khamenei's funeral? Iranian Supreme Leader's aide reveals
Will Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei attend father Ali Khamenei's funeral?
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal appears upset in old viral video, says 'First he cheats on me...'
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's old video goes viral
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Nelson's sequel locks release date, fans declare it 'Kollywood's first Rs 1000 crore film'
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's sequel locks release date, fans call it 'blockbuster'
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Crime scene recreated, lie detector test next for Siya, Chetan
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, Chetan to undergo lie detector test
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement