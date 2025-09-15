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Ketan Agarwal murder case raises questions about relationships, trust and the psychology of violent crimes

Ketan Agarwal murder case is the latest example of criminal mindset developed amid a beautiful married relationship that turns the one involved fatal.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case raises questions about relationships, trust and the psychology of violent crimes
Experts highlights communication, respect and more such efforts as key to build trust (ANI)
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Ketan Agarwal murder investigation has been revealing many shocking details as the two accused, his fiancé, Siya Goel, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Choudhary, are being interrogated. However, amid these accusations, a common but deep concern arises regarding the mindset and what can force youth to take such extreme measures.  

Ketan Agarwal death took place after he was allegedly pushed from Pune's Lohagarh Fort on June 18, allegedly by his fiance. While Ketan's family has demanded death penelty for the culprits, Siya's family has also supported Ketan, lauding him as a good-hearted person.  

Why mindsets are turning fatal? 

Siya Goel's case is the latest among a series of similar incidents wherein newlywed women have killed their husbands or just before their wedding. This prompts a question: How does the mindset of the youth turn fatal? 

Experts point to various factors behind such extreme steps. A Delhi-based psychologist said, "These range from a person's personality, the way they deal with emotions to what they go through in life- relationship issues, family background, past experiences, or other pressures." 

She further said that because of the differences between individuals, people should "avoid making general statements like 'all women are like this' or 'this is why people kill.'" One important reason she gave was that, since our social system takes gender-based crimes so lightly and for so many years, it makes the accused think they can get away with it. 

Emphasising on the nature of relationships, the psychologist suggested that "the bigger message for society is to build healthy relationships which are built on trust, respect, communication, and consistency." 

How to build trust in relationship?

Relationships in today's time have evolved so much that doubts, suspicion and even fear have penetrated deep inside them. According to the psychologist, the change is seen in news and social media, extreme exposures to which can highly influence the mindset. She said that in case of such shocking incidents, fear and doubt are natural consequences.  

According to her asking questions yourself like, "Can I trust someone?", "To what extent" and more are signs of uncertainty about relationships. She said that as trust is built slowly through honesty, communication, respect, and consistent behaviour, people "should become more mindful rather than becoming fearful of all relationships".  

To prevent any friction and doubt in relationships, the mind health expert said, "Take time to know the person, don't ignore repeated red flags, and make important life decisions by balancing emotions with practical thinking. No relationship comes with a guarantee, but taking time to understand a person's values and actions can help build a healthier and safer relationship." 

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