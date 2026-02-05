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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune's famous Lohagad Fort shut for visitors temporarily; Know its history

After a sudden crowd in visitors after the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, authorities have now temporarily limited access to the fort as police investigation continues.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 12:17 AM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune's famous Lohagad Fort shut for visitors temporarily; Know its history
Authorities have closed Lohagad Fort in Pune temporarily for visitors (ANI)
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Pune's Lohagad Fort, one of Maharashtra's most popular hill forts and a major trekking spot, particularly during the monsoon, has now been closed temporarily. The spot which offers breathtaking views is now linked with a disturbing murder case, casting a shadow on its popularity.  

After a sudden crowd in visitors after the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, authorities have now temporarily limited access to the fort as police investigation continues. 

Why sudden spike in visitors in Lohagad Fort? 

The historic fort is situated around 50 km from Pune and saw an unusual increase in tourist numbers after news of Ketan Agarwal murder became known. Officials investigating the matter said many people were coming not because of the fort's popularity in historical terms or its scenic beauty, but to see the gorge where Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death.  

According to the NDTV report, the increase in the number of visitors went from 1,000, during the holiday time, to nearly 1,500, while weekday visitors rose from about 400 to over 600. 

Now, the authorities have locked the historical fort for public view temporarily to help investigators continue collecting evidence and clues. 

Why is Lohagad Fort famous? 

The popularity of the Lohagad fort goes beyond its current status. It is built at a height of 1,033 metres, and the name 'Lohagad', translates to ‘Iron Fort.' The fort has stood strong for centuries and has witnessed major historical and powerful dynastic rules but is more closely associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who captured the fort in 1648.  

After losing it to the Mughals for a shot period under the Treaty of Purandar, he took it back in 1670 and used it to store the wealth brought from the Surat campaign. 

The Pune Police on Wednesday took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded. 

After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased. 

The site had earlier also been temporarily closed when police recreated the crime scene with the accused, Siya Goyal, as part of the investigation process.

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