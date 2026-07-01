Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune police to reconstruct crime scene with accused Chetan Chaudhary, use gait analysis

The crime scene reconstruction for the other accused, Siya Goyal, has already been completed. This legal procedure involving Chetan Chaudhary was pending, and the police will soon take him to the fort to carry it out.

Pune police will bring accused Chetan Chaudhary to the Lohagarh Fort on Wednesday to conduct a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis involving the murder of Ketal Agarwal. The exercise is aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. Gait analysis refers to the study of human movement during walking or running, mostly used by police for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs.

Alongside the gait analysis, police will also carry out a fresh crime scene reconstruction involving Chetan Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort, since only the reconstruction involving accused Siya Goyal has been conducted in the case so far.

The crime scene reconstruction for the other accused, Siya Goyal, has already been completed. This legal procedure involving Chetan Chaudhary was pending, and the police will soon take him to the fort to carry it out.

Earlier on Tuesday, the fort was completely shut for visitors, with tourists already present at the site being evacuated as police carried out investigative procedures linked to the case. The site had earlier also been temporarily closed when police recreated the crime scene with the accused, Siya Goyal, as part of the investigation process.

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remain in police custody as the investigation continues. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decision was taken after the victim's father met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Meanwhile, the Vadgaon Maval court on Monday remanded accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)