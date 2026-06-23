Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court sends fiancee, her lover to police custody for 7 days

Lonavala Rural Police have registered a case of murder against Siya and Chetan. It was earlier reported that Ketan died after falling from the Lohagad Fort near Pune but police investigation revealed that he had been pushed to death.

A magistrate court in Pune on Tuesday (June 23) sent Siya Goyal and her partner, Chetan Chaudhary, to police custody until June 29. The two have been booked for the murder of Siya's fiance Ketan Agarwal. Lonavala Rural Police have registered a murder case against Siya and Chetan. It was earlier reported that Ketan died after falling from the Lohagad Fort near Pune but police investigation revealed that he had been pushed to death.

Advocate Ram Shahane, who represented Chetan Chowdhary, said he opposed police custody. "We strongly opposed the police custody and considering our arguments the court granted seven days police custody to both the accused," he said. Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill earlier said the two accused had confessed to the crime. SP Gill stated that Siya and Ketan, who were engaged, had visited the Lohagad Fort on June 18.

SP Gill said that Siya had called the police to report that Ketan had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death. "Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions," he said. Gill added that Siya and Chetan conspired to kill Ketan. "At Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death. Consequently, the Lonavala Rural Police Station has registered a murder case against them. Both individuals have been taken into custody; during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and further investigation is currently underway," he said.

Ketan Agarwal's father said that if Siya did not want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. "Chetan Chaudhary was arrested last night, and Siya was arrested this morning. They are now being produced in court...If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused. We would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed...Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?" he asked. "My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost...The accused are punished as quickly as possible...They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone," he added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).