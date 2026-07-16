Pune FDA raids Siya Goyal family's spice shop, orders closure, seizes stock worth Rs 8.14 lakh

The Pune FDA seized food products worth over Rs 8 lakh from a shop owned by Siya Goyal's father over alleged food safety violations, while police separately verified reports of her alleged temple marriage in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

A spice and dry fruits shop in Pune run by the family of Siya Goyal, an accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, has been ordered to suspend business operations after Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found alleged violations during an inspection.

The FDA has issued a notice to M/s BG Goyal and Company, located at Pune's Market Yard, directing the establishment to remain closed until further orders. The shop is operated by Pravin Goyal, father of Siya Goyal. Officials clarified that the regulatory action is not linked to the ongoing murder investigation.

Shop ordered to remain closed after inspection

The inspection was carried out on July 14 by the Pune Zone-1 unit of the FDA. During the raid, officials seized 4,172 kg of food products worth Rs 8,14,630 and collected four samples for laboratory analysis after suspecting that some of the items could be substandard or unsafe.

The seized stock included two brands of turmeric powder, sesame seeds and soya mini chunks. According to the FDA, the action was taken over the alleged operation of a storeroom without a valid licence, violations of labelling rules and suspicion that the food products were substandard and unsafe.

The raid was conducted by Food Safety Officers KL Sonkamble and Pratik Jadhav under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nilesh Khose. Pune Zone functions under Joint Commissioner (Food) DW Bhogawade.

Police verify reports of Siya Goyal's alleged temple marriage

Meanwhile, investigators in the Ketan Agarwal murder case visited the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan to verify reports that Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chowdhury had allegedly married there. According to a senior police official, the Pune Rural Police team sought CCTV footage from the temple as part of the verification process. However, no footage was available.

The alleged marriage reports had surfaced earlier, claiming the two accused secretly solemnised their marriage at the temple.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury are currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.